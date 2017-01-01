Self-driving car to be tested in Boston

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, an autonomous vehicle, operated by nuTonomy, is driven during its test drive in Singapore. Cambridge, Mass.-based NuTonomy, a startup that makes driverless vehicles, says it will start testing its self-driving cars on public streets in Boston by the end of 2016. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim, File)
An autonomous vehicle, operated by nuTonomy, is driven during its test drive in Singapore. –Yong Teck Lim / AP
AP,
January 1, 2017

BOSTON (AP) — A self-driving car is hitting the streets of Boston for the first time.

The state has given the green light to Cambridge-based company nuTonomy Inc. to start testing a self-driving car in a small section of the city beginning Tuesday.

The testing at first will be confined to the 191-acre Raymond L. Flynn Marine Park in South Boston, which has a simple road layout and no traffic lights. Testing will also be limited to daylight hours and good weather.

The car will also have a person in it, ready to take over if necessary.

If things go well, the testing will expand to more complicated road patterns in other areas, and at night or in rain and snow.

The company already has self-driving cars in service in Singapore.

