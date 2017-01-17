6 new and used cars you can get for under $30,000

From new luxury cars to coupes to an off-road SUV.

By
Jaclyn Trop
5:00 AM

Boston.com Cars is your go-to resource for coverage of local car news, events, and reviews. In the market for a car or truck? Check out our new car specials and used car specials curated by our local dealer network.

Each week, Boston.com profiles several cars that consumers can find for below a certain price point in an effort to help you find your dream car faster. The cars listed include new and used models and any financial incentives currently available. Prices posted here are either starting MSRPs for newer vehicles or based on Kelley Blue Book’s Fair Purchase Price for used vehicles.

2017 Infiniti QX30

2017 Infiniti QX30. —Infiniti USA
Starting MSRP: $29,950

Why it’s worth the price: Stunning and affordable, the QX30 is the only luxury compact crossover you can buy for less than $30,000. Infiniti developed its smallest and least expensive SUV in partnership with Mercedes-Benz and launched it for the 2017 model year. Its attractive, sophisticated cabin, centered around a 7-inch touchscreen, has the mark of a Benz.

The QX30 runs on 208-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to a smooth-shifting 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The small crossover passes and merges capably and comes standard with front-wheel drive. The SUV has not yet been tested for crashworthiness.

Current incentives: Check your local Infiniti dealership for offers and incentives.

2017 Acura ILX

2017 Acura ILX. —Acura

Starting MSRP: $27,990

Why it’s worth the price: Acura’s entry-level luxury car is nimble, attractive, and priced below its competitors. Its cabin provides passengers with plenty of space and feels upscale. The compact sport sedan delivers 201 horsepower with a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The ILX gets 25 mpg in the city and 35 mpg on the highway. It earned top scores in crash tests by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The $1,300 AcuraWatch package comes with advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Current incentives: Contact your local Acura dealership for offers and incentives.

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

2017 Chevrolet Camaro. —Chevrolet

Starting MSRP: $25,905

Why it’s worth the price: The Chevrolet Camaro is a rare breed: a sub-$30,000 sports coupe made for the track. The LT trim comes with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The entry-level Camaro delivers 275 horsepower and achieves 22 mpg around town and 31 mpg on the highway.

A rearview camera is standard on the Camaro. The car achieved top scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in all crash tests except for roof strength, which measures rollover protection. For that test, it got a rating of “acceptable,” the second-best grade according to the scale IIHS uses.

Current incentives: Check your local Chevrolet dealership for more information.

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee. —Jeep

Starting MSRP: $29,995

Why it’s worth the price: Last year’s version of Jeep’s top-tier Grand Cherokee is priced to sell right now as dealers clear out 2016 models to make room for next year’s. The 3.6-liter V6 Laredo trim delivers 295 horsepower and handles off-road terrain, including snow, mud, and sand, with aplomb.

Inside the Grand Cherokee comes with Jeep’s Uconnect infotainment system and ample storage space. The SUV earned top scores from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in most tests, but received a marginal rating for frontal crash protection.

Current incentives: Contact your local Jeep dealership for offers and incentives.

2015 Audi A5

Audi A5.  —Audi

KBB.com Fair Purchase Price: $28,752

Why it’s worth the price: Audi’s striking coupe features a premium interior and a zippy 220-horsepower turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. The cabin has a driver-oriented gauge cluster and easy-to-use infotainment controls. The A5 is also available as a convertible.

The 2015 A5 boasts a long list of standard features including Bluetooth, a panoramic sunroof, 10-way adjustable power leather seats, and tri-zone automatic climate control.

Current incentives: Kelley Blue Book researchers indicate a 2015 Audi A5 in good or better condition can range from $27,018 to $30,485 and has a typical mileage of 29,253. Search local used car dealerships to find one.

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250

2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA250. —Mercedes-Benz

KBB.com Fair Purchase Price: $27,539

Why it’s worth the price: The 2016 Mercedes CLA 250 is your cheapest chance to get into a nearly new Benz. The four-door sedan is the entry-level luxury car that sparked the sub-$30,000 price wars among luxury automakers. It’s powered by a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that delivers a feisty 208 horsepower, and it comes with front-wheel drive and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

The 2016 CLA comes with a drive mode system to handle different types of terrain. The small luxury sedan also has advanced safety features that can detect driver drowsiness and brake before a collision.

Current incentives: Kelley Blue Book researchers indicate a 2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA in good or better condition can range from $25,724 to $29,353 and has a typical mileage of 13,386. Search local used car dealerships to find one.

