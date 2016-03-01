‘Consumer Reports’ names the best used cars valued under $10,000

In an effort to make shopping for a used car less intimidating, Consumer Reports listed its picks for the best used vehicles in its 2016 Annual Auto Issue.

Consumer Reports looked at over 80 vehicles in various segment classes and budgets.

To qualify as one of the magazine’s top used car picks, a vehicle must have performed well in reviewers’ tests when the model was new. It must also deliver better than average reliability and offer electronic stability control (ESC) as either a standard feature or an option.

Below are the used vehicles likely to be priced under $10,000 that CR listed as the “Best of the Best.’’ However, editors warn that while these cars come recommended, consumers could still encounter a “stinker’’ when shopping. This could be due to a previous owner falling behind on maintenance responsibilities or a problem that occurred when the vehicle was assembled.

To make sure the car is in decent shape, CR recommends getting an inspection by a certified auto mechanic.

Fair market price ranges came from Kelley Blue Book on February 29, 2016.