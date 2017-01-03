Boston dominated the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 lists

Forbes released its annual 30 Under 30 lists Tuesday, honoring 30 innovators and change-makers under the age of 30 in 20 different categories, including education, finance, science, and sports.

In the sports category, Boston came away a big winner, as four of the 30 honorees have major Boston ties. New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, who was a keynote speaker at the 2016 conference, was honored for his off-field entrepreneurial pursuits. Forbes also selected newly acquired Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, and Fox Sports host and Framingham native Katie Nolan.

Sports wasn’t the only category dominated by Bostonians, though. Seven of the 30 honorees in the science category are currently affiliated with Harvard or MIT, as are three of the 30 in the healthcare category. In the energy category, Forbes honored 18-year old Harvard freshman Augusta Uwamanzu, who discovered an ingredient that helps keep undersea oil wells from leaking. Pop star and Berklee grad Charlie Puth landed a nod in the music category, while Manchester by the Sea actor Lucas Hedges was honored in the Hollywood and entertainment category.

In October 2016, Forbes held its annual Under 30 Summit in Boston for the first time and featured appearances by Aly Raisman, Michael Phelps, Chrissy Teigen, and others.