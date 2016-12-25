Reactions to the death of superstar singer George Michael

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2012 file photo, British singer George Michael performs at a concert to raise money for the AIDS charity Sidaction, during the Symphonica tour at Palais Garnier Opera house in Paris, France. Michael, who rocketed to stardom with WHAM! and went on to enjoy a long and celebrated solo career lined with controversies, has died, his publicist said Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 53. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) –The Associated Press
December 25, 2016

NEW YORK (AP) — Reactions to the death of singer George Michael:

“I have lost a beloved friend — the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family and all of his fans.” — Elton John, on Instagram.

“Farewell My Friend! … Another Great Artist leaves us.” — Madonna, on Twitter.

“George Michael’s sweet soul music will live on even after his sudden death. Having worked with him on a number of occasions his great talent always shone through and his self deprecating sense of humour made the experience even more pleasurable.” — Paul McCartney, on Instagram.

“Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx” — Michael’s Wham! groupmate Andrew Ridgeley, on Twitter. Yog stands for “Yours Only George.”

“Whenever an Artist dies, the world loses a bit of what makes us uniquely human. RIP George Michael (1963-2016)” — Neil deGrasse Tyson, on Twitter.

“My heart, like yours, is broken. George Michael was a musical genius and I am so grateful to have known him. In a world that needs music more than ever, today it is less so.” — Liza Minnelli, on Facebook.

“I’ve loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time.” — James Corden, actor, comedian and host of Carpool Karaoke, on Twitter.

“George Michael RIP. Your music lifted our spirits. Your heart was pure. Sad. You will be missed.” — Goldie Hawn, on Twitter.

“So sad about George Michael. Truly one of the greatest songwriters.” — singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding, on Twitter.

“Absolutely devastated to hear of the loss of @GeorgeMichael Truly brilliant talent #sad #sad #sad” — from Twitter account for Martin Fry of band ABC.

“This is so crazy. I was just at his house the morning of the 23rd. So crazy.” — producer-musician Nile Rodgers, on Twitter.

“Can’t believe George Michael has passed … one of the greatest singers and writers the UK ever produced. I’m really saddened … a lovely man.” — singer Howard Jones, on Twitter.

Other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. A lot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx” — producer-musician Mark Ronson, on Twitter.

“I met George Michael a few times & he was ever a gentle, unassuming soul. A rare presence in a world full of self. Honest, genuine talent.” — singer-songwriter Alison Moyet, on Twitter.

“It’s hard to take in. One of our most talented singer songwriters has left us. RIP George Michael. Such sad, tragic news. 2016 please end.” — pop group Simply Red, on Twitter.

