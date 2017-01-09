Wicked bad fashion: The worst-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes

Zoe Saldana also wore a pink dress with a bow around the waist. It also found a place on this list.

Felicity Jones’s dress was not so pretty and pink.

Kristen Wiig seemed to physically slump down in her see-through lace dress.

Sequins got a lot of play on the Golden Globes red carpet, but Sofia Vergara’s gown full of them wasn’t nearly as successful as others’ shiny looks.

The water wing-like sleeves of Nicole Kidman’s Alexander McQueen dress are what assured its place on this list.

Carrie Underwood’s Iris Serban gown was simple on the bottom but very, very ruffled up top.

Bostonians are known connoisseurs of sports, coffee, and lobster rolls. For opinions on couture, you probably tend to look elsewhere. That said, locals can certainly tell you if something looks wicked good—or wicked bad—and with that in mind, here are the seven worst-dressed stars from Sunday night’s 74th Golden Globe Awards.

