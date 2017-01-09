Wicked good fashion: The best-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes

Drew Barrymore literally shined in this mermaid-esque Monique Lhuillier gown.

Natalie Portman’s Globes look gave a nod to the ’60s—perfectly appropriate, as the star was nominated for her role as former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in ‘Jackie.’

Michelle Williams walked the carpet in an off-the-shoulder, lace Louis Vuitton gown. But it was her bow choker that really made the ‘Manchester by the Sea’ actress’s look a standout.

Mandy Moore’s ethereal Naeem Khan dress also had a low-cut neckline, plus a built-in cape.

One of the night’s biggest trends? Low-cut necklines. Kristen Bell’s Jenny Packham number had one.

Issa Rae brought the sophistication in a long-sleeved, high-necked gown.

Viola Davis of ‘Fences’ stunned in a bright yellow, one-shouldered dress.

‘La La Land’ actress Emma Stone arrived on the red carpet in the ‘City of Stars’ in a pale pink, star-covered Valentino gown.

Bostonians are known connoisseurs of sports, coffee, and lobster rolls. For opinions on couture, you probably tend to look elsewhere. That said, locals can certainly tell you if something looks wicked good (or wicked bad), and with that in mind, here are the eight best-dressed stars from Sunday night’s 74th Golden Globe Awards.

