Prepare for Rob Gronkowski’s party-rocking cameo on ‘Family Guy’

Gronk is moving to Quahog, Rhode Island.

Rob Gronkowski as himself on 'Family Guy.'
Rob Gronkowski as himself on 'Family Guy.' –FOX
By
11:45 AM

Back in October, The Simpsons did an all-Boston episode featuring a dumb but lovable tight end named “Dom Bonkowski.” Now, the real Rob Gronkowski is guest-starring on a different Fox animated comedy.

The Patriots tight end will voice an animated version of himself on Sunday’s episode of Family Guy, titled “Gronkowsbees,” and it sounds like there will be plenty of party-rocking.

An image from ‘Gronkowsbees.’ —FOX

The official synopsis of the episode from Fox’s website: “Rob Gronkowski, of the New England Patriots, moves into the house behind the Griffins, and the guys enjoy partying with him until his antics become overwhelming. Meanwhile, Stewie begins beekeeping and gives his bees steroids to produce more honey, but instead they become aggressive.”

An image from ‘Gronkowsbees.’ —FOX
Advertisement

Gronk isn’t the only Patriots player to guest star on New Englander Seth McFarlane’s show. Back in 2006, quarterback Tom Brady played himself in “Patriot Games,” a season four episode of Family Guy in which patriarch Peter Griffin became one of Brady’s teammates.

“Gronkowsbees” will air Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9:30 p.m. EST. Check out a clip from the episode below:

TOPICS: Entertainment TV Rob Gronkowski New England Patriots
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Top picks for things to do, free from the Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, The Weekender, delivered to your inbox every week.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel.
Entertainment
Ben Affleck weighs in on Streep/Trump feud with Jimmy Kimmel January 10, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Love Letters
I’ve threatened to ‘get it elsewhere’ January 10, 2017 | 8:06 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. U2 announced Jan. 9, 2017, that it will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album “The Joshua Tree” at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Music
U2 will play every song from 'The Joshua Tree' at Gillette this summer January 9, 2017 | 3:09 PM
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Entertainment
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Globes speech January 9, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Love Letters
I’ve never had what you would call a ‘real girlfriend’ January 9, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Entertainment
Wicked bad fashion: The worst-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes January 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Wicked good fashion: The best-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes January 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Entertainment
Affleck gets career reprieve with Globe win for 'Manchester' January 9, 2017 | 1:14 AM
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Entertainment
Meryl Streep excoriates Trump in Golden Globes speech January 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Casey Affleck, Winner, Best Actor, In a Motion Picture - Drama, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Entertainment
Casey Affleck wins Golden Globe for 'Manchester by the Sea' January 8, 2017 | 11:36 PM
This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Entertainment
Globes honored TV and movies, and often slammed Donald Trump January 8, 2017 | 11:23 PM
Entertainment
Here's the list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards January 8, 2017 | 11:02 PM
Entertainment
Watch the emotional Golden Globes tribute to Reynolds and Fisher January 8, 2017 | 9:57 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon teases Ben and Casey Affleck in Golden Globes monologue January 8, 2017 | 8:45 PM
Entertainment
Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes? January 7, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Ellen DeGeneres.
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg hinted at working on a project with Justin Bieber January 6, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Picture from the 4th Annual Boston No Pants Subway Ride in 2011
Events
If you spot pants-less MBTA commuters on Sunday, here's why January 6, 2017 | 9:31 AM
Love Letters
I snooped and now I’m jealous January 6, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Innovation
New Balance just got into the wearable tech game January 5, 2017 | 3:53 PM
07/25/2016 CAMBRIDGE, MA Razor clams with jicama and cuke at Little Donkey in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Food
Here are The Boston Globe's best new Boston restaurants January 5, 2017 | 3:44 PM
Boston, MA 6/26/2014 Billy Joel (cq) in concert at Fenway Park on Thursday June 26, 2014. (Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff) Topic: 27joel Reporter: Sarah Rodman -- TopChef_Fenwaytimeline
Entertainment
Billy Joel is returning to Fenway Park this summer January 5, 2017 | 12:02 PM
Chris Messina on 'The Mindy Project' and Messina, 40 pounds heavier, in 'Live by Night.'
Entertainment
Ben Affleck's sidekick in 'Live by Night' gained 40 pounds for the role January 5, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Casey Affleck and Nate Parker
Celebs
The glare varies for Casey Affleck and Nate Parker on Hollywood's awards trail January 5, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Love Letters
Living with an ex … again January 5, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat at 1 p.m. January 5, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Boston 01/11/14 Umass-Lowell vs Northeastern at Frozen Fenway- Northeastern's Colton Saucerman congratulates teammate Braden Pimm who scored a 2nd period goal to put NU up 1-0. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(sports)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend January 5, 2017 | 5:00 AM
12-30-2016 Boston, Mass 300 guests attended 2016 All-Service Academy Holy Ball held at the Seaport Hotel. L. to R. are Andra Dychman her son Cadet 3rd Class J D Dychman and his sister Meredith Dychman and her dad John Dychman all from Prospect, CT. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: The All Service Academy Holly Ball January 4, 2017 | 3:29 PM
James Corden and George Michael.
Entertainment
James Corden credits George Michael with the creation of Carpool Karaoke January 4, 2017 | 10:31 AM
Love Letters
Can you date on a break? January 4, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Gisele singing a song and playing guitar.
Entertainment
Gisele sings, plays guitar as the sun sets in Instagram post January 3, 2017 | 4:18 PM