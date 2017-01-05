10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to not-lame events in the city.

Frozen Fenway.
Umass-Lowell vs. Northeastern at Frozen Fenway in 2014. –John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
By
5:00 AM

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. Skip Netflix this weekend—here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events.

Frozen Fenway

The Bruins aren’t taking the ice at Fenway Park for an outdoor game this season, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to see high-quality hockey at the home of the Red Sox. The first weekend of Frozen Fenway features three college hockey games: On Thursday, Bentley takes on Army, and on Saturday in an all-local doubleheader, BU will face off against UMass, followed by BC vs. Providence. (Thursday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 7 at 1:30 p.m.; Fenway Park; $15-$75; all ages)

21st Annual Moby-Dick Marathon

Advertisement

In the 1800s, an angry sperm whale sunk the Essex, a ship that departed from New Bedford, inspiring Herman Melville’s seminal novel Moby-Dick. In celebration of the literary classic, the New Bedford Whaling Museum is putting on a full weekend of Moby-Dick-related activities, highlighted by a 25-hour reading of the novel. (Friday January 6 to Sunday, January 8, various times; New Bedford Whaling Museum, New Bedford; various prices; all ages)

Dia de Reyes 2017

In most Hispanic cultures, January 6 is known as Dia de Reyes, the day the Three Wise Men arrived in Bethlehem bearing their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the baby Jesus. To celebrate the Three Kings, the Veronica Robles Cultural Center is hosting a small gathering with hot chocolate and Rosca de Reyes, a special bread baked for the occasion. Kids will also receive a small gift from the Kings. (Friday, January 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..; Veronica Robles Cultural Center; free; all ages)

Grassfed Disco

Disco and funk sneaked their way back into mainstream music in recent years, influencing artists like Bruno Mars and changing the sound of electronic dance music worldwide. Boston-based DJs haven’t been immune to the disco revival, and on Saturday, three local DJs will bring a mix of nu-disco, house, and throwback disco to ZuZu. (Friday, January 6 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; ZuZu, Cambridge; $5; 21+)

Cambridge Winter Farmers Market

Advertisement

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t find fresh ingredients for your kitchen. And now that 2017 has begun, the Cambridge Winter Farmers Market is back for another season, introducing a wide selection of locally sourced produce to hungry customers. (Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 5 Callender St., Cambridge; free; all ages)

Massachusetts Bridal and Wedding Expo

It’s that time between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day—aka, Engagement Season. Thankfully, the Massachusetts Bridal and Wedding Expo is coming to Wilmington this weekend. Along with dozens of vendors, the expo will have runway shows, in-house DJs, and cash giveaways twice a day. (Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Shriners Auditorium, Wilmington; $10; all ages) 

Madden Big Game Tournament

Prove wrong all those haters who told you that playing “Madden” for 12 hours a day was a waste of time by competing at the Microsoft Madden Big Game Tournament at the Prudential Center. The top three players all win prizes, and the tournament winner will have a chance to compete with other “Madden” players nationwide for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl. (Saturday, January 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Microsoft Store in the Prudential Center; free; 13+)

Revels 12th Night Celebration

If you missed out on seeing the Revels perform during the holiday season, all is not lost. The group is bringing back their blend of music, dance, and storytelling for a show centered around the Twelfth Night, known in some branches of Christianity as the coming of the Epiphany. (Saturday, January 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Grace Vision Church, Watertown; $20 GA, $7 Child; all ages) 

Celebrate Bowie Featuring Daily Pravda

Advertisement

In 1989, David Bowie contacted Rykodisc, a small, independent record label located in Salem, Massachusetts, to help remaster and produce some of the singer’s greatest hits for a new album. Jeff Rougvie, Rykodisc’s VP of special projects, ended up working directly with Bowie on nearly 20 releases over a decade-long partnership. This weekend, Rougvie is holding  a discussion about the musician’s career, showing previously unseen photos and videos while accompanied by The Daily Pravda, a local Bowie-inspired band. (Saturday, January 7 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Regent Theatre, Arlington; $17-22; all ages)

YMCA Frozen 5K Road Race

Kickstart your New Year’s fitness resolution with the Frozen 5K Road Race in Quincy. The race is very family-oriented, with plenty of kid-friendly activities at the post-race celebration at the Quincy Y Briggs Family Field House. Proceeds from the race go to the YMCA’s Change a Life Fund, which helps fund programs, services, and membership scholarships for those who can’t afford to belong. (Sunday, January 8 at 9 a.m.; South Shore YMCA, Quincy; $25 GA, $10 for kids ages 12 and under; all ages)

TOPICS: Events BosTen Things to Do
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Top picks for things to do, free from the Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, The Weekender, delivered to your inbox every week.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Chris Messina on 'The Mindy Project' and Messina, 40 pounds heavier, in 'Live by Night.'
Entertainment
Ben Affleck's sidekick in 'Live by Night' gained 40 pounds for the role January 5, 2017 | 10:18 AM
Casey Affleck and Nate Parker
Celebs
The glare varies for Casey Affleck and Nate Parker on Hollywood's awards trail January 5, 2017 | 10:12 AM
Love Letters
Living with an ex … again January 5, 2017 | 8:55 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat at 1 p.m. January 5, 2017 | 7:13 AM
12-30-2016 Boston, Mass 300 guests attended 2016 All-Service Academy Holy Ball held at the Seaport Hotel. L. to R. are Andra Dychman her son Cadet 3rd Class J D Dychman and his sister Meredith Dychman and her dad John Dychman all from Prospect, CT. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: The All Service Academy Holly Ball January 4, 2017 | 3:29 PM
James Corden and George Michael.
Entertainment
James Corden credits George Michael with the creation of Carpool Karaoke January 4, 2017 | 10:31 AM
Love Letters
Can you date on a break? January 4, 2017 | 9:08 AM
Gisele singing a song and playing guitar.
Entertainment
Gisele sings, plays guitar as the sun sets in Instagram post January 3, 2017 | 4:18 PM
Boston, Ma., 08/25/16, Jody Adams's new fast-food Greek spot, Saloniki Greek---Gyro with pork (called the Herc). Suzanne KreiterGlobe staff
Restaurants
Saloniki just opened a pita-filled location in Central Square January 3, 2017 | 1:56 PM
Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts, Fox Sports host and Framingham native Katie Nolan, and Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett are just a few of the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees with Boston ties.
Business
Boston dominated the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 lists January 3, 2017 | 12:57 PM
Love Letters
Crush on my married friend January 3, 2017 | 8:51 AM
Music
15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this January January 1, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Love Letters
The Top 10 Love Letters of 2016 December 30, 2016 | 8:56 AM
TV
Schwarzenegger: 'Celebrity Apprentice' his show, not Trump's December 29, 2016 | 6:19 PM
Love Letters
He has to focus on the now December 29, 2016 | 8:52 AM
Love Letters
He kissed another woman during the bachelor party December 28, 2016 | 8:58 AM
Boston, MA - 12/31/2015 - People watch fireworks during first night festivities in the Public Garden Boston, MA, December 31, 2015. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Events
10 things to do in Boston this New Year's weekend December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Music
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old fan in Missouri December 27, 2016 | 6:14 PM
Cambridge, MA: 10-11-2016: Black Pepper Popovers & Wagyu Steak Tartare at the Little Donkey restaurant in Cambridge, Mass. Oct. 11, 2016. Photo/John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/Sacha Pfeiffer, Food ( 26didning )
Restaurants
Here are The Boston Globe’s 2016 Boston-area restaurant awards December 27, 2016 | 10:07 AM
Love Letters
Crush on the CEO December 27, 2016 | 8:53 AM
One of the First Day Hikes will take place at Carson Beach.
Events
Join a First Day Hike at one of these 7 Massachusetts parks on New Year's Day December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Celebs
Reactions to the death of superstar George Michael December 25, 2016 | 9:20 PM
Politics
How Michelle Obama's fashion influence rivaled Jackie Kennedy's December 24, 2016 | 11:00 AM
National News
How (and why) the military helps kids follow Santa's fabled flight December 24, 2016 | 11:00 AM
TV
'North Woods Law' TV show heads from Maine to New Hampshire December 24, 2016 | 10:59 AM
According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack.
Movies
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says December 23, 2016 | 7:44 PM
Celebs
Lin-Manuel Miranda named AP Entertainer of the Year December 23, 2016 | 12:55 PM
Love Letters
Maintaining a work marriage December 23, 2016 | 8:56 AM
Movies
What's the story with Ben Affleck? 'Live by Night,' he hopes December 22, 2016 | 2:03 PM
Love Letters
Not quite head-over-heels December 22, 2016 | 8:56 AM