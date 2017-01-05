10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. Skip Netflix this weekend—here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events.

The Bruins aren’t taking the ice at Fenway Park for an outdoor game this season, but there’s still plenty of opportunity to see high-quality hockey at the home of the Red Sox. The first weekend of Frozen Fenway features three college hockey games: On Thursday, Bentley takes on Army, and on Saturday in an all-local doubleheader, BU will face off against UMass, followed by BC vs. Providence. (Thursday, January 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, January 7 at 1:30 p.m.; Fenway Park; $15-$75; all ages)

In the 1800s, an angry sperm whale sunk the Essex, a ship that departed from New Bedford, inspiring Herman Melville’s seminal novel Moby-Dick. In celebration of the literary classic, the New Bedford Whaling Museum is putting on a full weekend of Moby-Dick-related activities, highlighted by a 25-hour reading of the novel. (Friday January 6 to Sunday, January 8, various times; New Bedford Whaling Museum, New Bedford; various prices; all ages)

In most Hispanic cultures, January 6 is known as Dia de Reyes, the day the Three Wise Men arrived in Bethlehem bearing their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh for the baby Jesus. To celebrate the Three Kings, the Veronica Robles Cultural Center is hosting a small gathering with hot chocolate and Rosca de Reyes, a special bread baked for the occasion. Kids will also receive a small gift from the Kings. (Friday, January 6 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m..; Veronica Robles Cultural Center; free; all ages)

Disco and funk sneaked their way back into mainstream music in recent years, influencing artists like Bruno Mars and changing the sound of electronic dance music worldwide. Boston-based DJs haven’t been immune to the disco revival, and on Saturday, three local DJs will bring a mix of nu-disco, house, and throwback disco to ZuZu. (Friday, January 6 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.; ZuZu, Cambridge; $5; 21+)

Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you can’t find fresh ingredients for your kitchen. And now that 2017 has begun, the Cambridge Winter Farmers Market is back for another season, introducing a wide selection of locally sourced produce to hungry customers. (Saturday, January 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; 5 Callender St., Cambridge; free; all ages)

It’s that time between Thanksgiving and Valentine’s Day—aka, Engagement Season. Thankfully, the Massachusetts Bridal and Wedding Expo is coming to Wilmington this weekend. Along with dozens of vendors, the expo will have runway shows, in-house DJs, and cash giveaways twice a day. (Saturday, January 7 and Sunday, January 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Shriners Auditorium, Wilmington; $10; all ages)

Prove wrong all those haters who told you that playing “Madden” for 12 hours a day was a waste of time by competing at the Microsoft Madden Big Game Tournament at the Prudential Center. The top three players all win prizes, and the tournament winner will have a chance to compete with other “Madden” players nationwide for a chance to win tickets to the Super Bowl. (Saturday, January 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Microsoft Store in the Prudential Center; free; 13+)

If you missed out on seeing the Revels perform during the holiday season, all is not lost. The group is bringing back their blend of music, dance, and storytelling for a show centered around the Twelfth Night, known in some branches of Christianity as the coming of the Epiphany. (Saturday, January 7 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.; Grace Vision Church, Watertown; $20 GA, $7 Child; all ages)

In 1989, David Bowie contacted Rykodisc, a small, independent record label located in Salem, Massachusetts, to help remaster and produce some of the singer’s greatest hits for a new album. Jeff Rougvie, Rykodisc’s VP of special projects, ended up working directly with Bowie on nearly 20 releases over a decade-long partnership. This weekend, Rougvie is holding a discussion about the musician’s career, showing previously unseen photos and videos while accompanied by The Daily Pravda, a local Bowie-inspired band. (Saturday, January 7 from 8 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Regent Theatre, Arlington; $17-22; all ages)

Kickstart your New Year’s fitness resolution with the Frozen 5K Road Race in Quincy. The race is very family-oriented, with plenty of kid-friendly activities at the post-race celebration at the Quincy Y Briggs Family Field House. Proceeds from the race go to the YMCA’s Change a Life Fund, which helps fund programs, services, and membership scholarships for those who can’t afford to belong. (Sunday, January 8 at 9 a.m.; South Shore YMCA, Quincy; $25 GA, $10 for kids ages 12 and under; all ages)