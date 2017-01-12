10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. Skip Netflix this weekend—here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events.

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will be filled with $25 million worth of automobiles from 37 manufacturers this weekend for the 2017 New England International Auto Show. The five-day event, which is sponsored by Boston.com and The Boston Globe, will feature everything from high-end exotics—think Ferrari and Lamborghini—to autos featuring some of the newest autonomous vehicle technologies, as well as some rare classics. (Thursday, January 12 to Monday, January 16, various hours; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center; $15 GA, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children under 6; all ages)

Advertisement

In 2010, local choreographer Lisa Mara formed DanceWorks Boston as an outlet for technically trained dancers who had transitioned into different careers after college. This weekend, the group is holding a series of shows at the Tsai Performance Center, each featuring 180 performers and 30 originally choreographed works in genres like hip-hop, jazz, tap, and ballet. (Thursday, January 12 to Saturday, January 14 at various times; BU Tsai Performance Center; $30 GA, $20 for children; all ages)

More than 30 years after the John Hughes classic first hit theaters, audiences will have a chance to spend an afternoon in detention with the Brat Pack at the Coolidge Theatre. After the film, the Brookline Booksmith will have author Jason Diamond discuss his recently released book, Searching for John Hughes: Or Everything I Thought I Needed to Know About Life I Learned from Watching ’80s Movies. (Thursday, January 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre; $12.25 GA, $10.25 for seniors and children; all ages)

PAX East and Anime Boston may draw the larger crowds, but when it comes to Boston’s nerd conventions, none have been doing it as long as Arisia. The annual sci-fi and fantasy gathering has earned accolades for its 28 years of pure, unadulterated geekdom, and is bringing plenty of gaming panels, cosplay events, and more to the Westin Copley this weekend. (Friday, January 13 to Monday, January 16, various hours; Westin Copley Hotel; weekend passes are $65 for GA and $30 for students, and daily pass prices vary; all ages)

Advertisement

Both the yoga and the beer will flow at Trillium Brewery’s Canton taproom this Saturday. After an hour of Vinyasa, the brewery will open up its taproom for some post-workout beverages. Beer aficionados who live and die by Trillium’s critically acclaimed beers may leap at the chance to get in line early to buy cans and bottles, which frequently sell out. (Saturday, January 14 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Trillium Brewery Taproom; $25; 21+)

At some point, most of us have experienced a frustrating, delay-filled ride on the Green Line that left us thinking we could have gotten to our destination faster if we had just gotten off and walked. This Saturday, you can try to outrun the Green Line during the four-mile Race the T run, which sends runners along the B Line branch between the BC and Blandford Street stops. Proceeds from the registration fee and post-party at Scoozi Kenmore Square go toward Back On My Feet, a national nonprofit that combats homelessness through the power of running and community support. (Saturday, January 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Boston College T stop; $20; 18+)

If Trillum’s taproom yoga doesn’t fit your schedule, head to Night Shift Brewing in Everett’s yoga and beer event on Sunday. Licensed yogis from CorePower Yoga will teach a class in Night Shift’s newly opened annex. Follow up your practice with beer and cheer in the taproom. (Sunday, January 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Night Shift Brewing, Everett; free; 21+)

For comedians Jack Hanke, Michael Ingemi, Noah Britton, and Ethan Finlan, Asperger’s syndrome is very much a laughing matter. The quartet, all of whom have Asperger’s, formed the comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us in 2010. Recently, the group gained national attention as the subject of a documentary shot in the Boston area and now available to watch on Netflix. This Sunday, they’re hosting a homecoming show at Improv Asylum, full of their trademark darkly funny sketch comedy. (Sunday, January 15 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Improv Asylum; $20; all ages)

Advertisement

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is offering free admission in honor of the pioneering Civil Rights leader. Along with the MFA’s usual artistic wonders, visitors are encouraged to check out the Community Arts Initiative Partner Spotlight, featuring artworks commemorating King’s legacy created by students, and all-day performances from groups like the Boston City Singers. (Monday, January 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts; free; all ages)

The Museum of African American History and Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras will be joined at Faneuil Hall by Mayor Marty Walsh for the city’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Expect readings of King’s words by local politicians and community leaders, music from the BYSO, and a powerful audience sing-along to conclude the celebration. (Monday, January 16 at 1 p.m.; Faneuil Hall; free; all ages)