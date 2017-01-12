10 things to do in Boston this weekend

BosTen is your weekly guide to not-lame events in the city.

Members of DanceWorks Boston at their Season 12 performance in 2016.
Members of DanceWorks Boston at their Season 12 performance in 2016. –DanceWorks Boston/Facebook
By
5:00 AM

BosTen is your weekly guide to events and cool happenings in and around Boston. Skip Netflix this weekend—here are 10 ways to get out of your home and not be bored in the city. If you’d like BosTen delivered to your inbox every Thursday, click here. Want more things to do? Check out our events calendar at boston.com/events.

New England International Auto Show

The Boston Convention and Exhibition Center will be filled with $25 million worth of automobiles from 37 manufacturers this weekend for the 2017 New England International Auto Show. The five-day event, which is sponsored by Boston.com and The Boston Globe, will feature everything from high-end exotics—think Ferrari and Lamborghini—to autos featuring some of the newest autonomous vehicle technologies, as well as some rare classics. (Thursday, January 12 to Monday, January 16, various hours; Boston Convention and Exhibition Center; $15 GA, $6 for children ages 6 to 12, free for children under 6; all ages)

DanceWorks Boston Project

Advertisement

In 2010, local choreographer Lisa Mara formed DanceWorks Boston as an outlet for technically trained dancers who had transitioned into different careers after college. This weekend, the group is holding a series of shows at the Tsai Performance Center, each featuring 180 performers and 30 originally choreographed works in genres like hip-hop, jazz, tap, and ballet. (Thursday, January 12 to Saturday, January 14 at various times; BU Tsai Performance Center; $30 GA, $20 for children; all ages)

The Breakfast Club at Coolidge Corner Theatre

More than 30 years after the John Hughes classic first hit theaters, audiences will have a chance to spend an afternoon in detention with the Brat Pack at the Coolidge Theatre. After the film, the Brookline Booksmith will have author Jason Diamond discuss his recently released book, Searching for John Hughes: Or Everything I Thought I Needed to Know About Life I Learned from Watching ’80s Movies. (Thursday, January 12 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Coolidge Corner Theatre; $12.25 GA, $10.25 for seniors and children; all ages)

Arisia 2017

PAX East and Anime Boston may draw the larger crowds, but when it comes to Boston’s nerd conventions, none have been doing it as long as Arisia. The annual sci-fi and fantasy gathering has earned accolades for its 28 years of pure, unadulterated geekdom, and is bringing plenty of gaming panels, cosplay events, and more to the Westin Copley this weekend. (Friday, January 13 to Monday, January 16, various hours; Westin Copley Hotel; weekend passes are $65 for GA and $30 for students, and daily pass prices vary; all ages)

Yoga at Trillium

Advertisement

Both the yoga and the beer will flow at Trillium Brewery’s Canton taproom this Saturday. After an hour of Vinyasa, the brewery will open up its taproom for some post-workout beverages. Beer aficionados who live and die by Trillium’s critically acclaimed beers may leap at the chance to get in line early to buy cans and bottles, which frequently sell out. (Saturday, January 14 from 9:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Trillium Brewery Taproom; $25; 21+)

Race the T

At some point, most of us have experienced a frustrating, delay-filled ride on the Green Line that left us thinking we could have gotten to our destination faster if we had just gotten off and walked. This Saturday, you can try to outrun the Green Line during the four-mile Race the T run, which sends runners along the B Line branch between the BC and Blandford Street stops. Proceeds from the registration fee and post-party at Scoozi Kenmore Square go toward Back On My Feet, a national nonprofit that combats homelessness through the power of running and community support. (Saturday, January 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; Boston College T stop; $20; 18+)

Free Yoga at Night Shift Brewery

If Trillum’s taproom yoga doesn’t fit your schedule, head to Night Shift Brewing in Everett’s yoga and beer event on Sunday. Licensed yogis from CorePower Yoga will teach a class in Night Shift’s newly opened annex. Follow up your practice with beer and cheer in the taproom. (Sunday, January 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Night Shift Brewing, Everett; free; 21+)

Asperger’s Are Us Live

For comedians Jack Hanke, Michael Ingemi, Noah Britton, and Ethan Finlan, Asperger’s syndrome is very much a laughing matter. The quartet, all of whom have Asperger’s, formed the comedy troupe Asperger’s Are Us in 2010. Recently, the group gained national attention as the subject of a documentary shot in the Boston area and now available to watch on Netflix. This Sunday, they’re hosting a homecoming show at Improv Asylum, full of their trademark darkly funny sketch comedy. (Sunday, January 15 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Improv Asylum; $20; all ages)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House at the MFA

Advertisement

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston is offering free admission in honor of the pioneering Civil Rights leader. Along with the MFA’s usual artistic wonders, visitors are encouraged to check out the Community Arts Initiative Partner Spotlight, featuring artworks commemorating King’s legacy created by students, and all-day performances from groups like the Boston City Singers. (Monday, January 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts; free; all ages)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

The Museum of African American History and Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras will be joined at Faneuil Hall by Mayor Marty Walsh for the city’s annual tribute to Martin Luther King Jr. Expect readings of King’s words by local politicians and community leaders, music from the BYSO, and a powerful audience sing-along to conclude the celebration. (Monday, January 16 at 1 p.m.; Faneuil Hall; free; all ages)

 

TOPICS: Events BosTen Things to Do Beer Arts Theater Movies Fitness 2017 Auto Show
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Top picks for things to do, free from the Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, The Weekender, delivered to your inbox every week.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Movies
14 films to look forward to in 2017 January 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TV
British TV trailer shows Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson January 11, 2017 | 7:48 PM
Dropkick Murphys.
Music
Watch the Dropkick Murphys explain the stories behind their new songs January 11, 2017 | 6:45 PM
FILE - In this April 17, 2013 photograph, flowers and signs adorn a barrier, two days after two explosions killed three and injured hundreds, at Boylston Street near the of finish line of the Boston Marathon at a makeshift memorial for victims and survivors of the bombing. Boston will mark the second anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings Wednesday, April 15, 2015 with a subdued remembrance that includes a moment of silence, the pealing of church bells and a call for kindness. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Entertainment
The world premiere of 'Finish Line,' the play about the Marathon bombings, has its cast January 11, 2017 | 1:38 PM
James Corden, Mark Wahlberg, Joel Edgerton, and Jeremy Renner.
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg admits he can't stop listening to Adele January 11, 2017 | 10:28 AM
Kellyanne Conway and Seth Meyers.
TV
Seth Meyers grills Kellyanne Conway on Trump January 11, 2017 | 10:20 AM
Love Letters
‘Affairs and forgeries’ January 11, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Celebs
Natalie Portman says co-star Ashton Kutcher paid 3 times as much for 2011 movie January 11, 2017 | 7:33 AM
Restaurants
The new oatmeal cafe in Davis Square tops your bowl with fruit, fried eggs, and Sriracha January 10, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Aly Raisman in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.
Entertainment
Aly Raisman will appear in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue January 10, 2017 | 1:48 PM
Rob Gronkowski as himself on 'Family Guy.'
Entertainment
Prepare for Gronk's party-rocking cameo on 'Family Guy' January 10, 2017 | 11:45 AM
Ben Affleck and Jimmy Kimmel.
Entertainment
Ben Affleck weighs in on Streep/Trump feud with Jimmy Kimmel January 10, 2017 | 9:47 AM
Love Letters
I’ve threatened to ‘get it elsewhere’ January 10, 2017 | 8:06 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2016, file photo, The Edge, from left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. U2 announced Jan. 9, 2017, that it will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album “The Joshua Tree” at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)
Music
U2 will play every song from 'The Joshua Tree' at Gillette this summer January 9, 2017 | 3:09 PM
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Entertainment
Streep, Trump trade barbs amid actress' Globes speech January 9, 2017 | 9:03 AM
Love Letters
I’ve never had what you would call a ‘real girlfriend’ January 9, 2017 | 9:01 AM
Carrie Underwood arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, January 8, 2017, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. / AFP PHOTO / VALERIE MACONVALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Entertainment
Wicked bad fashion: The worst-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes January 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Emma Stone arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Wicked good fashion: The best-dressed celebrities at the 2017 Golden Globes January 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: Actor Casey Affleck, winner of Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for 'Manchester by the Sea,' poses in the press room during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Entertainment
Affleck gets career reprieve with Globe win for 'Manchester' January 9, 2017 | 1:14 AM
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Entertainment
Meryl Streep excoriates Trump in Golden Globes speech January 9, 2017 | 12:00 AM
74th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Casey Affleck, Winner, Best Actor, In a Motion Picture - Drama, at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Entertainment
Casey Affleck wins Golden Globe for 'Manchester by the Sea' January 8, 2017 | 11:36 PM
This image released by NBC shows host Jimmy Fallon at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)
Entertainment
Globes honored TV and movies, and often slammed Donald Trump January 8, 2017 | 11:23 PM
Entertainment
Here's the list of winners at the Golden Globe Awards January 8, 2017 | 11:02 PM
Entertainment
Watch the emotional Golden Globes tribute to Reynolds and Fisher January 8, 2017 | 9:57 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, host Jimmy Fallon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Entertainment
Jimmy Fallon teases Ben and Casey Affleck in Golden Globes monologue January 8, 2017 | 8:45 PM
Entertainment
Will Hollywood be in the mood to party at Golden Globes? January 7, 2017 | 1:06 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Ellen DeGeneres.
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg hinted at working on a project with Justin Bieber January 6, 2017 | 10:39 AM
Picture from the 4th Annual Boston No Pants Subway Ride in 2011
Events
If you spot pants-less MBTA commuters on Sunday, here's why January 6, 2017 | 9:31 AM
Love Letters
I snooped and now I’m jealous January 6, 2017 | 9:00 AM
Innovation
New Balance just got into the wearable tech game January 5, 2017 | 3:53 PM