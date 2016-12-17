Cat cafe concept coming soon to Boston

Cats rest at a cat cafe in Beijing on November 24, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Nicolas ASFOURINICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
Cats rest at a cat cafe in Beijing on Nov. 24, 2016. –NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP/Getty Images
AP,
December 17, 2016

BOSTON (AP) — Bostonians will soon have a place where they can pay to pet cats.

The city zooming board this week approved the opening of “PURR Cat Café” in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood.

Owner Diane Kelly says customers would pay around $15 an hour to pet and play with cats. She hopes to provide about two dozen felines from nearby animal shelters that would be adoptable when the establishment opens in early 2017.

But, despite the name, food isn’t on the menu. Kelly says people can bring provisions from nearby eateries but staff won’t prepare anything on site for health code reasons.

The so-called “cat cafe” is the first of its kind in Boston and among an estimated 100 nationwide. The concept took off in Asia years ago. Dozens of cat cafes operate in Tokyo, Japan alone.

Advertisement
TOPICS: Lifestyle Things to Do Animals
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Top picks for things to do, free from the Globe.
Get the Globe's free newsletter, The Weekender, delivered to your inbox every week.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
epa05687030 (FILE) - A file picture dated 23 June 2013 shows US actress Carrie Fisher at Supanova Pop Culture Expo at Homebush in Sydney, Australia. According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Movies
Carrie Fisher remains in intensive care unit, brother says December 23, 2016 | 7:44 PM
Celebs
Lin-Manuel Miranda named AP Entertainer of the Year December 23, 2016 | 12:55 PM
Love Letters
Maintaining a work marriage December 23, 2016 | 8:56 AM
Movies
What's the story with Ben Affleck? 'Live by Night,' he hopes December 22, 2016 | 2:03 PM
Love Letters
Not quite head-over-heels December 22, 2016 | 8:56 AM
29fashion - David Barton Gym. (David Barton Gym)
Lifestyle
DavidBartonGym, Cyc spin studio in Boston shut down December 22, 2016 | 7:50 AM
Events
10 things to do in Boston this holiday weekend December 22, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Project Runway Season 15 cast.
Fashion
3 designers on 'Project Runway' reflect on their connection to Boston December 22, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Mark Wahlberg on the set of the 2016 film PATRIOTS DAY, directed by Peter Berg.
Movies
'Patriots Day' is a respectful tribute to the people of Boston, critics say—with a notable exception December 21, 2016 | 9:55 AM
Love Letters
Only one of us is in the wedding party December 21, 2016 | 9:08 AM
Jimmy O. Yang and Dun “Danny” Meng.
Entertainment
Tsarnaev carjacking survivor on why he’s sharing his story in ‘Patriots Day’ December 20, 2016 | 12:30 PM
Celebs
Tom Brady and his daughter are getting into the holiday spirit December 20, 2016 | 9:55 AM
Kevin Bacon, Mark Wahlberg, and John Goodman in 'Patriots Day.'
Entertainment
Watch exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews from 'Patriots Day' filming December 20, 2016 | 9:52 AM
Love Letters
He doesn’t want to get married again December 20, 2016 | 9:02 AM
Lifestyle
8 last-minute holiday gifts for every Bostonian in your life December 20, 2016 | 5:00 AM
12-14-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 1000 guets attended the 1st annual Ugly Christmas Swaeter Day held at the Children's Museum with DJ Backspin Entertainment. L. to R. are Diane Isaac of Dorchester, Sharnie Rocheflamme of Cambridge and Cassandra Mombrun of Cambridge. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: The AO Winter Ball and Ugly Christmas Sweater Day December 19, 2016 | 10:48 PM
12-7-2016 Boston, Mass. Over 2000 guests attended the 33rd Annual A Company Christmas at Pops Celebration held at Symphony Hall. , the event raised 1.25 Million. L. to R. are Cathy Anderson of Westford, Alison Rabschnuk of Higham and Mary Briggs of Hingham. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party pics: A Company Christmas at Pops and a Christmas gala December 19, 2016 | 10:34 PM
Cambridge, MA -- 03/22//14 -- Dani Chase of Atlanta, GA and Jess Luscher of Providence, RI danced to soul and funk DJ's at the Soulelujah dance party at ZuZu on March 22, 2014 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe)
Music
21 places to see and dance to music this New Year’s Eve December 19, 2016 | 1:47 PM
Love Letters
Is office romance really off limits? December 19, 2016 | 8:41 AM
Movies
'Rogue One' soars to second-best December debut with $155M December 18, 2016 | 3:20 PM
Food
Polar Seltzer fans are searching for and hoarding this surprise limited-edition flavor December 17, 2016 | 6:27 PM
Lifestyle
These dogs are living their best lives in Saturday's snow December 17, 2016 | 9:53 AM
Casey Affleck in “Manchester by the Sea.”
Movies
Ty Burr’s top 10 films: Movies aren’t dead yet December 17, 2016 | 7:48 AM
Pairs team Simon Shnapir and Marissa Castelli practice at the Skating Club of Boston in Brighton.
Lifestyle
The most popular places to go ice skating in Mass., according to check-in data December 17, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Quesa-kimchi-rilla at OliToki in Allston.
Restaurants
The most popular places to order kimchi dishes from in Boston, according to delivery data December 16, 2016 | 3:48 PM
Mariah Carey and James Corden.
Entertainment
Mariah Carey, Adele, Lady Gaga, and more join forces for a Christmas Carpool Karaoke December 16, 2016 | 9:37 AM
Entertainment
Casey Affleck performed for Rosa Parks as a kid in Massachusetts December 16, 2016 | 9:22 AM
Love Letters
Dealing with two breakups December 16, 2016 | 9:01 AM
Movies
Officer injured in shootout with marathon bombers issues ‘spoiler alert’ for 'Patriots Day' December 15, 2016 | 5:39 PM
Jul 9, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; A general view as sailing teams practice in front of the Toronto skyline in preparation for the 2015 Pan Am Games. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Travel
These are the cheapest months to fly from Logan to Toronto, Geneva, and more December 15, 2016 | 4:32 PM