Meet the people behind the Boston Women’s March

Thousands of people — including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh — are expected to participate in the Boston Women’s March for America on Saturday, one of hundreds of such events being held across the country and even overseas. The reasons they’ll participate are as varied as they are. Some will gather to protest what they see as a rising tide of discrimiation and injustice. Others will link arms in support of human rights here and abroad. Still others will be there to lend their voices to issues of economic and gender inequality. Behind it all are planners and organizers, some of whom got involved by chance, while others saw an opportunity to take action. Here are a few of the local volunteers who are making the event happen and why — in their own words.

Kim Whittaker

Kim Whittaker, 57, lives in Winchester with her husband Greg and two sons Nick and Mitchell. She is the president of Winchester Event Marketing, and serves as project manager for Saturday’s march.

“When people ask who is behind the Boston Women’s March I reply … we [are] just a bunch of folks. We saw an opportunity, a need and we filled it. We are not a corporate structure sitting in an office. We connect by phone, text, Google Docs and conference calls. Some of us have never met in person. The commitment, talent, and contribution of time has been extraordinary. Some of us have not hung out with our families for weeks. This is happening across the country too as other women are organizing marches in precisely the same intense fashion. An organizer in San Fransisco recently said ‘my house is a mess, my husband is mad and I haven’t slept a full night in weeks.’ This is the state of many March organizers. In Boston, we’ve been working round the clock to make this event an historic day of solidarity, and peaceful action. Interest and support for the event has been beyond all expectations. We are exhausted but energized.”

