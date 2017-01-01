15 can’t-miss concerts in Boston this January

From Guster to Livingston Taylor.

–Robert E. Klein/The Boston Globe
An appearance by local college rock legends and a recreation of one of the greatest concert films of all time are just two of the best live acts in the city this month.

Something to dance to

Biohackers Tour
French producer CloZee and Austin-based dubstep specialist Psymbionic paired up to release a track this past fall called “BioHackers.” The two are now touring together, combining their distinctive sounds for a night of trap, glitch hop, synths, and more. (Thursday, January 19 at 8 p.m.; Middle East Downstairs; $20; 18+; with Zoses, Orchestrobe; tickets available here)

Rubblebucket
Vermont’s own art-pop collective Rubblebucket brings horns, funk, crazy dance moves, and a whole lot more to its live show. Touring behind the release of a new EP called If U C My Enemies, the band will unleash its positive vibes to the cold Boston winter. (Friday, January 20 at 8 p.m.; The Paradise; $20; 18+; with Sam Evian; tickets available here)

Eric Krasno
Guitarist Eric Krasno has delivered the licks for legendary funk trio Soulive since 1999. Never a stranger to Boston, Krasno is now touring through Brighton Music Hall in support of his debut solo album, Songs From A Stone. (Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; $20; 18+; with The Marcus King Band; tickets available here)

Crashfest
Boston’s annual world music festival brings dance music of all forms to House of Blues. Groove to the sounds of Tuareg guitarist Bombino, Brooklyn-based electro-pop group San Fermin, Boston’s premiere Ethiopian funk crew Debo Band, and much more. (Saturday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m.; House of Blues; $48; all ages; with Bombino, San Fermin, Salif Keita, Orkesta Mendoza, Debo Band, more; tickets available here)

Classic rockers

Livingston Taylor
His brother James is taking over Fenway Park again this summer, but you can catch this Taylor melody-maker at the cozy Sinclair. The Boston-native and Berklee professor will weave through tunes from his 45-plus-year career. (Friday, January 20 at 8 p.m.; The Sinclair; $35; 18+; tickets available here)

Last Waltz 40 Tour
Forty years ago, The Band called it quits with a star-studded final show called The Last Waltz, which was turned into one of the legendary concert films of all-time. Now, all-star musicians such as Warren Haynes and Michael McDonald are teaming up to recreate the magic of that special night. (Saturday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Orpheum Theatre; $45-$125; all ages; tickets available here)

Hip-hop newcomers

D.R.A.M.
Few of last summer’s jams were as infectious as “Broccoli,” the breakout single from Virginia lyricist D.R.A.M. This month, he’ll hit The Sinclair, touring behind his debut solo album, Big Baby D.R.A.M. (Sunday, January 22 at 7 p.m.; The Sinclair; $25; 18+; with River Tiber, Ari Lennox; tickets available here)

Rich The Kid
Southern rapper and producer Rich The Kid has worked with many of today’s top names in hip-hop, from Migos to Young Thug to Frank Ocean. He will roll through Brighton Music Hall upon the release of his new mixtape, Rich Forever Music 3. (Monday, January 23 at 7 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; $16; 18+; tickets available here)

Isaiah Rashad
Chattanooga-based rapper Isaiah Rashad has been busy in the industry since 2009, working with the likes of Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. This past summer, however, he released his debut album, The Sun’s Tirade, which made him a household name in the hip-hop scene. He’ll play two shows in one night; tickets are still available for his late-night set. (Monday, January 30 at 10 p.m.; The Sinclair; $15; 18+; tickets available here)

A taste of the underground

Nice Guys
Allston basement rats Nice Guys are heading up a punk bill to start off 2016 in reckless fashion. The quartet will be joined by Nashville’s Date Night, which is making its debut appearance in Boston, and locals JoJo and the Angry Girls and Jim Leonard. (Monday, January 9 at 8 p.m.; Middle East Upstairs; $10; 18+; with Date Night, JoJo and the Angry Girls, Jim Leonard; tickets available here)

Big Thief
After an enormous 2016, which included the release of their debut album, Masterpiece, this Brooklyn indie quartet will headline Brighton Music Hall. (Friday, January 6 at 8 p.m.; Brighton Music Hall; $13; 18+; with Sam Evian, Twain; tickets available here)

Steve Gunn and Lee Ranaldo
Brooklyn-based songwriter and former Kurt Vile bandmate Steve Gunn is on tour with Sonic Youth noise maker Lee Ranaldo. See two very different, very respected guitar wizards at the small Arts at the Armory in Somerville. (Tuesday, January 10 at 6 p.m.; Arts at the Armory; $16; all ages; with Meg Baird; tickets available here)

Radio Rockers

Kings of Leon
Nashville family band Kings of Leon has made a steady rise to arenas over the past decade. The southern rock quartet will hit TD Garden in support of October’s WALLS. (Friday, January 13 at 8 p.m.; TD Garden; $30-$65; all ages; with Deerhunter; tickets available here)

Guster
It has been more than two decades since Guster rose from the campus of Tufts University. The group has amassed an enormous following in the years since, and will play songs spanning its career for a four-show hometown run at The Paradise. (Thursday, January 12 at 7 p.m. through Sunday, January 15 at 7 p.m.; The Paradise; $35; 18+; tickets available here)

Eric Church
Country music typically brings summertime vibes, but superstar Eric Church is hitting the road in the dead of winter and making a stop in Boston. Head to TD Garden to catch hits like “How ‘Bout You” and “Two Pink Lines.” (Saturday, January 28 at 8 p.m.; TD Garden; $31-$89; all ages; tickets available here)

