7 Martin Luther King Jr. Day activities for your entire family

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington in 1963. –AP
By
5:00 AM

Several events are happening in the region this Monday to honor Martin Luther King Jr., from a sing-along in Boston’s Faneuil Hall to a film festival in Belmont to a massive community service project at Boston Latin School.

Here are seven ways to get the kids out of the house and do something both educational and fun.

Museum of Fine Arts’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day Open House

At this annual free event, enjoy live performances by Dorchester’s Boston City Singers and others, join a scavenger hunt, and drop by an art-making station. Mayor Marty Walsh will speak at 11:45 a.m. to commemorate King’s life, and guided tours will take place throughout the day, including 30-minute kid-friendly tours. Plus, teens from Artists for Humanity, a local organization that aims to bridge economic, racial, and social divisions, will help families put their mark on a mural with themes of social justice, equality, and unity. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Museum of Fine Arts; free; all ages)

Museum of African American History’s Day of Service in Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. 

The Museum of African American History has teamed up with Mayor Marty Walsh and the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestra to pay tribute to King with words and songs at Faneuil Hall. At the end of the program, you and your family can participate via a sing-along. Meanwhile, at the museum’s Nantucket location, community members will read King’s powerful words and attendees can help sing African-American hymns. (Noon at the Museum of African American History in Nantucket; 1 p.m. at Faneuil Hall; free; all ages)

Boston Cares’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service 2017 

Spend the day giving back, helping to build educational tools and beds for kids. No experience is necessary, and children as young as 5 can participate in this community event hosted by the nonprofit organization Boston Cares. Volunteers will have the chance to create STEM tools such as engineering kits, math flashcards and games, and periodic table murals for Boston Public Schools, and build twin beds for kids who don’t have beds of their own. Little volunteers can decorate bookmarks for kids. Classroom tools will be delivered to Boston Public Schools, and the beds will be distributed to needy families. Registration is required. (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Boston Latin School; ages 5 and up)

National Park Service: Commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. 

Explore a national park without paying a dime. More than 400 across America are always free to enjoy, but on Monday, the 120 across the land that do charge admission will waive all fees. Visit one of Massachussetts’s many national parks, such as the Lowell National Historical Park. Typically, it costs $6 for adults and $3 for children to enter its Boott Cotton Mills Museum, where you can learn about America’s Industrial Revolution. (Various times; various locations; free; all ages) 

Belmont World Film’s Family Film Festival

Monday is the final day of Belmont World Film’s annual Family Film Festival. Take the kids to watch a film honoring the life of Martin Luther King Jr., then stay for the New England premiere of Heidi, the East Coast premiere of Little Mountain Boy, and Breaking a Monster. Donate a new or gently used children’s coat for $2 off your ticket price. (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Brattle Theatre; $9; ages 3 and up)

Boston Children’s Museum’s Martin Luther King Day Celebration

Children can celebrate the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader and the power of words during a poetry activity, an MLK story walk, a “What’s Your Dream?” drawing collaboration, and more. (Noon to 3 p.m.; Boston Children’s Museum; $16 for adults and children, free for kids 12 months and under)

Zoo New England: Free Admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Guests of Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo will receive free admission on Monday. At Franklin Park Zoo, you can also write messages of hope and peace on a special mural created in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. in the Tropical Forest Pavilion. (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Franklin Park Zoo and Stone Zoo; free; all ages)

