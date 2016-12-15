These are the cheapest months to fly from Logan to Toronto, Geneva, and more

According to data from Skyscanner.

Jul 9, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; A general view as sailing teams practice in front of the Toronto skyline in preparation for the 2015 Pan Am Games. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Toronto, Canada. –John David Mercer/USA TODAY
By
December 15, 2016

The end of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes the usual flurry of New Year’s resolutions. Maybe you’ve resolved to expand your cultural horizons, to spend more time with your family, or to save up money for experiences rather than clothes.

For all of those worthy January aspirations—and many others—a plane ticket seems a good place to start.

That’s where this list comes in. We turned to data from Skyscanner, a travel search engine that compares real-time pricing and flight information directly from airlines.

To compile the deals, Skyscanner sorted destinations from Logan Airport by cheapest month during which to fly based on flight prices found in the last 15 days.

For perspective, Skyscanner also included the average ticket cost for each location over a year.

With that in mind, here are Skyscanner’s current best months to fly out of Logan Airport based on destination.

1. Orlando, Florida in January
Flights starting at $107
Yearly average ticket price: $262

2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January
Flights starting at $137
Yearly average ticket price: $214

3. Las Vegas in January
Flights starting at $187
Yearly average ticket price: $370

4. Tampa, Florida in January
Flights starting at $197
Yearly average ticket price: $271

5. Salt Lake City in February
Flights starting at $237
Yearly average ticket price: $396

6. Toronto in January
Flights starting at $221
Yearly average ticket price: $264

7. London in February
Flights starting at $323
Yearly average ticket price: $421

8. Guatemala City in February
Flights starting at $321
Yearly average ticket price: $484

9. Geneva in February
Flights starting at $351
Yearly average ticket price: $483

10. Shanghai in March
Flights starting at $473
Yearly average ticket price: $1,463

Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
