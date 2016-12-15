These are the cheapest months to fly from Logan to Toronto, Geneva, and more

Get amazing travel deals when you sign up for Boston Traveler. Find the perfect getaway, grab special fares for local and international trips, and much more.

The end of the year is fast approaching, and with it comes the usual flurry of New Year’s resolutions. Maybe you’ve resolved to expand your cultural horizons, to spend more time with your family, or to save up money for experiences rather than clothes.

For all of those worthy January aspirations—and many others—a plane ticket seems a good place to start.

That’s where this list comes in. We turned to data from Skyscanner, a travel search engine that compares real-time pricing and flight information directly from airlines.

To compile the deals, Skyscanner sorted destinations from Logan Airport by cheapest month during which to fly based on flight prices found in the last 15 days.

For perspective, Skyscanner also included the average ticket cost for each location over a year.

With that in mind, here are Skyscanner’s current best months to fly out of Logan Airport based on destination.

1. Orlando, Florida in January

Flights starting at $107

Yearly average ticket price: $262

2. Fort Lauderdale, Florida in January

Flights starting at $137

Yearly average ticket price: $214

3. Las Vegas in January

Flights starting at $187

Yearly average ticket price: $370

4. Tampa, Florida in January

Flights starting at $197

Yearly average ticket price: $271

5. Salt Lake City in February

Flights starting at $237

Yearly average ticket price: $396

6. Toronto in January

Flights starting at $221

Yearly average ticket price: $264

7. London in February

Flights starting at $323

Yearly average ticket price: $421

8. Guatemala City in February

Flights starting at $321

Yearly average ticket price: $484

9. Geneva in February

Flights starting at $351

Yearly average ticket price: $483

10. Shanghai in March

Flights starting at $473

Yearly average ticket price: $1,463