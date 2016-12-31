The bars where drivers got drunk before OUI arrests

In his 2003 song “I Love This Bar,” country star Toby Keith sings about the bikers, “blue-collar boys,” and other characters who hang out at a fictional watering hole.

But the real-life Massachusetts bar named after the song, Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill in Foxborough, counts another type among its regulars: drunk drivers.

Since 2012, the music-themed bar at the Patriot Place shopping complex outside Gillette Stadium has been named 46 times by convicted drunk drivers as the last place they drank before getting arrested, more than any other establishment in Massachusetts, according to court data.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

