Medicaid may bar seniors’ trust funds to pay for extras

(credit: Christopher Armstrong) for 02trusts -- Peter Armstrong at his nursing home earlier this week ---- from story: Christopher Armstrong, 81, said he set up a pooled trust account for his 82-year-old brother Peter, who is partially paralyzed, about a decade ago from money received from the sale of Peter’s Springfield condominium. Over the years, the $50,000 trust has helped pay for dental care, clothes and for an elder companion to visit Peter once a week and take him to lunch at Friendly’s or Olive Garden, items not covered by MassHealth, Armstrong said.
Peter Armstrong, 82, uses a trust to pay for the services of an elder companion. –Christopher Armstrong
By
The Boston Globe
7:42 AM

Hundreds of disabled seniors in Massachusetts may soon face a daunting choice if they want services under the state’s Medicaid program: Ditch the trusts they set up to pay for extras, such as dental work and a home health aide, or risk losing public benefits.

MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid health insurance program for nearly 2 million low-income and disabled residents, is considering changes in eligibility requirements that would make it harder for residents older than 65 to establish special-needs trust accounts and still qualify for nursing home care and other health services from state and federal government agencies.

TOPICS: Business Health Massachusetts Local News Boston Globe
