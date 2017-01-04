Seniors face big hikes for Blue Cross Medicare

Thousands of seniors enrolled in Medicare plans through the state’s largest health insurer will see their monthly premiums jump by as much as one-third this year.

The increases for Medicare Advantage customers of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts range from $10 a month to about $60 a month, depending on the plan. Blue Cross said it had to raise premiums to make up for a decline in federal reimbursements and to contend with the higher costs of medical care and prescription drugs.

