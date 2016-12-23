Lobster captain charged in crew members’ deaths free on bond

Portland Press Herald,
5:32 PM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine lobster boat owner charged with seaman’s manslaughter in the deaths of two crew members has been released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

The Portland Press Herald reports federal prosecutors on Thursday agreed to free 28-year-old Christopher Hutchinson after a federal magistrate judge levied conditions, including barring travel outside the state.

Hutchinson was owner and captain of the boat No Limits. It flipped in heavy waves two years ago several miles west of Matinicus after hauling in lobster traps.

Prosecutors say Hutchinson, of Cushing, had been drinking and using marijuana and oxycodone before taking the lobster boat and two crew members out.

Tomas Hammond and Tyler Sawyer died.

Hutchinson has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to a decade in prison.

___

Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

TOPICS: Crime
