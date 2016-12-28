Holyoke man pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby death

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Holyoke man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend’s 19-month-old daughter.

Luis Prosper had faced a murder charge in connection with the August 2011 death of Jaliyah Silva, but the Republican newspaper (http://bit.ly/2iDFOSa ) reports that the 30-year-old Prosper pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter and assault and battery on a child under a plea deal.

He faces up to 25 years in prison at sentencing on Jan. 6.

Emergency personnel who responded to the couple’s apartment found the baby unresponsive.

Prosper told police he patted Jaliyah on the back after she made “gargling noises.”

The prosecutor said the cause of death was shaking injuries of the head and spinal cord. Prosecutors say they had witnesses who had heard Prosper say disparaging things about Jaliyah.

