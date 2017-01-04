Maine man admits to unlawful sexual contact with 6-year-old

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Bowdoinham man accused of crawling into a 6-year-old boy’s tent at a Wayne campground over the summer and touching him inappropriately has pleaded guilty.

The Kennebec Journal reports 23-year-old Scott Lathan pleaded guilty on Tuesday to unlawful sexual contact that occurred between July 13 and Aug. 4.

Lathan was sentenced to five years in prison with about nine months to be served and the balance suspended with two years of probation. He must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Prosecutors say Lathan was intoxicated at the time of the incident. They say he was a friend of the boy’s family.

Lathan has been ordered to report to the Kennebec County jail on Jan. 22.

Information from: Kennebec Journal, http://www.kjonline.com/