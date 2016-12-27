Somerville will mark raising of nation’s first official flag on New Year’s Day

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A Boston suburb will celebrate the raising of the nation’s first flag.

Somerville on Jan. 1 will hold its 241st annual ceremony commemorating the raising of the “Grand Union Flag” atop Prospect Hill on New Year’s Day in 1776.

The flag, which is also known as the “Continental Colors,” featured 13 red and white stripes and a British “Union Jack” flag in the corner where the 50 stars are now found on today’s flag.

Prospect Hill was a key fortification for the Continental Army in its siege of Boston during the American Revolution.

The ceremony starts at noon and includes a procession led by a re-enactor portraying George Washington, as well as songs, readings and local militia groups.

The public is encouraged to join and wear traditional colonial clothing.