Partners HealthCare’s CEO joins meeting with Trump

The head of Massachusetts’ largest health care system joined other prominent hospital executives in a meeting on Wednesday with President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to repeal the Affordable Care Act, a move many in the medical industry oppose.

Partners HealthCare chief executive Dr. David Torchiana attended the 90-minute closed-door session at the president-elect’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., along with the CEOs of Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, and Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The meeting included “lots of brainstorming on how to improve and reform [the Department of Veterans Affairs] to ensure great access and quality of care for our veterans,” Trump spokesman Sean Spicer said in an-email. Also discussed were the Affordable Care Act and related issues, Spicer told STAT, a national health and science publication.

