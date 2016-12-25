Scholars team up to dispel 400-year-old ‘fake news’ about U.S.

This June 27, 2006 file photo, shows a 17th century costumed role player, who called himself Samuel Fuller, in a 1627 Pilgrim Village at Plimoth Plantation in Plymouth, Mass. –The Associated Press
By
WILLIAM J. KOLE
AP,
December 25, 2016

BOSTON (AP) — Fake news, quadricentennial edition: America’s early settlers were all pious. The native people were savages. Freedom and liberty were available to all from Day One.

As the U.S. gears up to mark the 400th anniversary of its roots as a nation, leading scholars from around the globe are teaming up to dispel myths and challenge long-held assumptions about how the country was settled.

Their group, New England Beginnings, is using phone apps and searchable online archives to help set the record straight about the early 1600s — and fill in some important knowledge gaps.

“All many people know is that the Pilgrims landed in Plymouth in 1620, Boston was started in 1630, and then in 1776 we had a revolution,” said Rose Doherty, president of the Partnership of Historic Bostons, a group devoted to the 17th-century history of the city and the much-older Boston in Lincolnshire on the east coast of England.

Advertisement

Doherty’s organization is among 19 prominent groups that comprise New England Beginnings. Others include the American Antiquarian Society, the General Society of Mayflower Descendants, the New England Historic Genealogical Society, Rhode Island’s Tomaquag Museum, Britain’s History of Independence Project and the Leiden American Pilgrim Museum in the Netherlands.

Together, they see an opening as the U.S. prepares in 2020 to mark the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival in 1620.

“There’s a lot of attention being paid right now to how you distinguish between real news and fake news. But this is something historians grapple with all the time,” said Francis Bremer, a professor emeritus of history at Pennsylvania’s Millersville University and the coordinator of New England Beginnings.

A key focus, Bremer said, is presenting a much more complete and accurate picture of how the early settlers interacted with Native Americans.

Underscoring the gulf between how natives and white Americans see history, on every Thanksgiving since 1970, members of New England tribes have gathered in downtown Plymouth for a solemn National Day of Mourning observance that recalls the disease, racism and oppression the settlers brought.

“It’s an important part of the story that’s really taken a back seat for a long time. You just can’t bury history,” said Paula Peters, a writer and activist and a member of Massachusetts’ Wampanoag tribe. “People don’t know how quickly it became repressive for the Wampanoags. Ship after ship after ship arrived, and they came with laws and deeds. You really have to put yourself in the moccasins of the people who were enduring that.”

Advertisement

Peters’ pet peeve: “This myth of the friendly Indians and the grateful Pilgrims who met in Plymouth by the grace of God and everyone lived happily ever after.”

New England Beginnings is turning to technology to remedy such misapprehensions — and highlight the crucial role the 1600s played in shaping what would become the U.S.

One member, the Boston-based Congregational Library and Archives, has launched a new app — “Puritan Boston Tests Democracy” — that sheds light on colonial hypocrisy. (Example: The settlers’ first legal guarantee of individual liberty adopted in 1641 also condoned slavery.)

Another member, the Colonial Society of Massachusetts, is preparing an online edition of Plymouth Gov. William Bradford’s history, “Of Plymouth Plantation,” with notes reflecting Native American perspectives. A third, the Massachusetts Historical Society, soon will release a searchable online version of “The Winthrop Papers,” a trove of material on early New England.

Scholars hope they can finally turn the page on folklore suggesting that all 102 Mayflower passengers were Pilgrims (only about 40 were) or that Puritan piety was as omnipresent as the Almighty (the word “fornication” peppers many early accounts).

“There’s a very human record in church documents of people getting in fights, abandonment, sexual abuse,” said Peggy Bendroth, director of the Congregational Library and Archives.

“They were very complicated people full of paradoxes and subtleties,” she said. “It was just as much of a struggle for them as for us.”

___

Follow Bill Kole on Twitter at https://twitter.com/billkole. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/journalist/william-j-kole.

TOPICS: History Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Concord, NH, Monday, April 27, 2015: Senator Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) at the State House. Jeb Bradley is the Majority Leader of the New Hampshire state Senate. CREDIT: Cheryl Senter for The Boston Globe
Politics
NH lawmaker proposes involuntary commitment for drug treatment December 26, 2016 | 11:48 AM
Crime
Police: Driver for ride-hailing company stabs woman December 26, 2016 | 11:42 AM
Music
Publicist: British singer George Michael dead at age 53 December 25, 2016 | 6:38 PM
Boston, MA - 12/25/2016 - Cardinal Sean O'Malley(R) offers a blessing to a guest during a visits to St. Francis House in Boston, MA, December 25, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
In Christmas homily, O’Malley focuses on the homeless December 25, 2016 | 6:32 PM
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says December 25, 2016 | 3:42 PM
Dr. Elizaveta Glinka received an award from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Dec. 8 for her aid work.
World News
Doctor killed in Russian military plane crash had Vermont ties December 25, 2016 | 2:49 PM
BOSTON, MA - 8/19/2014: BUÕs National Emerging Infectious Diseases Laboratories on Albany Street, Boston. Dr. Ron Corley, the biolab's associate director stands in the Bio Safety Lab Level 4 with positive pressure protection suits. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 22biolab(2)
Health
BU biolab gets approval for research on deadliest pathogens December 25, 2016 | 1:45 PM
Local News
Police: Teen's body found near Boston airport December 25, 2016 | 12:28 PM
Local News
Trooper helps deliver baby on Connecticut highway December 25, 2016 | 10:54 AM
Local News
Father faces charges after daughter's accidental shooting December 25, 2016 | 10:33 AM
Local News
Building in Boston's North End hit by Christmas blaze December 25, 2016 | 10:01 AM
World News
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war December 25, 2016 | 7:18 AM
World News
Russia examines all possible reasons for Black Sea jet crash December 25, 2016 | 6:26 AM
Politics
Trump says he's closing foundation, but Democrats want more December 25, 2016 | 2:58 AM
Politics
Trump says he will dissolve foundation amid NY investigation December 24, 2016 | 6:37 PM
Michael Champigny, 42, badly need a liver but had to wait weeks even though he had landed in the intensive care unit with a serious abdominal infection.
Health
Need a liver transplant? You may have to move to Georgia December 24, 2016 | 5:54 PM
Local News
Ice rink reopens at Boston City Hall after Zamboni crash December 24, 2016 | 3:41 PM
The MBTA's Framingham-Worcester commuter rail line.
Local News
MBTA preps for busy travel week from Christmas to New Year's December 24, 2016 | 1:04 PM
Carrie Fisher presents the life achievement award on stage at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Best wishes flow in for 'Star Wars' star Carrie Fisher December 24, 2016 | 11:20 AM
Events
The holiday shopping season is losing some of its power December 24, 2016 | 10:52 AM
Boston, MA 7/26/07 Massachusetts State House for Sidekick Get Out (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Library Tag 08012007
Politics
Pot, taxes, crime among likely issues for the new Legislature December 24, 2016 | 10:25 AM
Quincy MA 8/19/16 Approximately 75 lobsters pulled out of the waters near Boston was part of lobsterman Steve Holler (cq) morning haul on Friday August 19, 2016. Holler who grew up in Hough's Neck is selling lobsters off the back of his boat at 3pm-6pm on the public dock in Hough's Neck on Fridays and Saturdays(Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff)
World News
Holiday lobsters from Maine are headed for Europe December 24, 2016 | 10:22 AM
A German flag flies at the German combat supply ship 'Frankfurt am Main' in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya. National emblems still hold meaning, but Europe’s open borders seem to symbolize liberty and forward thinking for the region, although they increasingly look like the continent’s Achilles’ heel.
World News
After Berlin attack, Europe weighs freedom against security December 24, 2016 | 9:44 AM
World News
The world's last wild frankincense forests are under threat December 24, 2016 | 9:11 AM
Local News
Theft suspect caught after swimming across Merrimack River December 24, 2016 | 8:51 AM
Local News
New Hampshire is getting nearly $7 million to help the homeless December 24, 2016 | 8:24 AM
Business
Maine potato growers: General public can now buy new uber-tuber December 24, 2016 | 8:23 AM
Local News
Zamboni crashes through fence at ‘Boston Winter,’ closing ice rink December 24, 2016 | 12:44 AM
Crime
Lobster captain charged in crew members' deaths free on bond December 23, 2016 | 5:32 PM
Local News
Pilot killed in small plane crash in Vermont December 23, 2016 | 5:30 PM