It’s been exactly 98 years since a giant wave of molasses killed 21 people in Boston

Boston, MA - 1/16/1919: Looking across North End Park on Jan. 16, 1919, the day after a giant tank at the Purity Distilling Co. on Commercial Street collapsed, sending a wave of an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses through the streets of Boston. The great molasses tank was located in the center of this picture. Sections of the metal may be seen at the extreme left and right in the picture. Twenty-one people perished, including two 10-year-olds, Pasquale Iantosca and Maria Distasio, who were collecting firewood near the molasses tank while home from school for lunch. (Boston Globe Archive/) --- BGPA Reference: 150115_MJ_001
–Boston Globe Archive
By
12:47 PM

As recently as the 1980s, people in Boston said that on hot days in the North End, the smell of molasses reigned.

The reason? Boston’s Great Molasses Flood of 1919, one of the city’s most bizarre and deadly disasters.

Shortly after noon on January 15, 1919, as many Boston workers were taking their lunch break, a 2.5-million gallon tank of molasses on 529 Commercial St. ruptured, sending a “tidal wave of death and destruction stalking through the North End,” as The Boston Globe reported at the time.

According to varying estimates, the wave was 15 to 40 feet high, and moved at a speed of 35 miles per hour.

Advertisement

By the time authorities were able to wade through the reality of the gloppy disaster, 21 people were dead and roughly 150 injured. The wave “demolished” a number of buildings and nearly took out an approaching elevated train.

Around 20 horses owned by the city, “quietly munching their hay in their stalls, were smothered by the molasses where they stood.” The ones that weren’t killed directly by the molasses were so injured by the collapsed stalls that they had to be euthanized by police, according to the Globe.

Researchers at Harvard University recently determined that the cold winter air caused the molasses to rapidly thicken as it rolled through the streets. This made the syrupy wave even deadlier than it would have been in warmer temperatures. Half the people who were killed “died basically because they were stuck,” Harvard’s Shmuel Rubinstein told The New York Times last November. Others were crushed by the fallen debris.

In the end, the tank explosion and subsequent left several wiped-out North Blocks covered in scraps of metal, wood, and molasses.

The gooey molasses formed a tidal wave that reached a depth of 15 feet and in places was 100 yards wide over a two block area. —The Boston Globe archives

Smithsonian magazine article by Edwards Park recalled how the wave washed over nearby workers and schoolchildren.

The great brown wave caught and killed most of the nearby laborers. The fireboat company quarters was splintered. A lorry was blasted right through a wooden fence, and a wagon driver was found later, dead and frozen in his last attitude like a figure from the ashes of Pompeii.

[…]

It caught young children on their way home from the morning session of school. One of them, Anthony di Stasio, walking homeward with his sisters from the Michelangelo School, was picked up by the wave and carried, tumbling on its crest, almost as though he were surfing. Then he grounded and the molasses rolled him like a pebble as the wave diminished. He heard his mother call his name and couldn’t answer, his throat was so clogged with the smothering goo. He passed out, then opened his eyes to find three of his sisters staring at him. (Another sister had been killed.) They had found little Anthony stretched under a sheet on the “dead” side of a body-littered floor.

Di Staso’s sister, Maria, was among two 10-year-olds, along with Pasquale Iantosca, who were killed in the disaster.

Advertisement

According to Park, the massive molasses tank had been built by Purity Distilling Company to store the sticky substance to make rum.  According to the Globe, the fermented molasses was also used in munitions production. At the time of the explosion the tank had recently been filled, something that had only happened four times before.

In 2015, an engineer who studied the disaster told the Globe that several design flaws in the steel tank, including thin walls, led to the catastrophic rupture.

As Park wrote, the vast number of emergency responders and sightseers visiting the seen of the disaster during its cleanup also led to molasses being tracked across the Greater Boston area.

“Everything a Bostonian touched was sticky,” he said.

Boston, MA – 1/16/1919: Looking across North End Park on Jan. 16, 1919, the day after a giant tank at the Purity Distilling Co. on Commercial Street collapsed, sending a wave of an estimated 2.3 million gallons of molasses through the streets of Boston. The great molasses tank was located in the center of this picture. Sections of the metal may be seen at the extreme left and right in the picture. Twenty-one people perished, including two 10-year-olds, Pasquale Iantosca and Maria Distasio, who were collecting firewood near the molasses tank while home from school for lunch. —Boston Globe Archive
TOPICS: History
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
People participated in rally to denounce plans to revoke the Affordable Care Act.
Politics
Thousands protest health care repeal at Faneuil Hall January 15, 2017 | 5:37 PM
BOSTON, MA - 1/04/2016: At Boston City Council, new council member is Andrea Joy Campbell (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC 04citycouncil(2)
Local News
BPD praised for scrapping social media monitoring plan January 15, 2017 | 4:02 PM
epa05711183 US President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a press conference in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, New York, USA, 11 January 2017. Trump, who is set to take the Oath of Office on 20 January 2017, gave his first press conference in nearly 6 months. EPA/JUSTIN LANE
Politics
White House has traditions and here comes Trump. What will happen? January 15, 2017 | 3:49 PM
Local News
Man stabbed during party at home of UMass Boston chancellor January 15, 2017 | 3:42 PM
Martin Richard
Local News
Martin Richard’s father tells of son’s generosity January 15, 2017 | 11:58 AM
Trump SNL sketch January 14
Politics
Watch SNL's take on Donald Trump's press conference January 15, 2017 | 9:50 AM
World News
Russian security chief says country seeing more cyberattacks January 15, 2017 | 8:31 AM
World News
World diplomats in Paris to urge renewed Mideast peace talks January 15, 2017 | 8:23 AM
Politics
Inauguration highlights Trump's infrastructure opportunities January 15, 2017 | 8:07 AM
Politics
Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic foil to Trump January 15, 2017 | 7:49 AM
Politics
Anti-Trumper John Kasich to doubters: I'm no lame duck January 15, 2017 | 7:40 AM
National News
The big top comes down: Ringling Bros. circus is closing January 15, 2017 | 2:06 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Politics
Democrats mull how to confront Trump January 14, 2017 | 8:42 PM
Politics
Jennifer Holliday backs out of inauguration performance January 14, 2017 | 2:44 PM
The New Hampshire Statehouse
Local News
Gun-friendly statehouses—like N.H.—see occasional reckless conduct January 14, 2017 | 1:28 PM
Local News
Physicians group unhappy over new alternative medicine law January 14, 2017 | 12:39 PM
Local News
N.H. school to offer single-color, gender-neutral graduation robes January 14, 2017 | 11:33 AM
Police responded to an October shooting in East Boston.
Crime
Boston police scrap plans for social media monitoring software January 14, 2017 | 10:52 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga. testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington at the confirmation hearing for Attorney General-designate, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Lewis says he’s doesn’t consider Donald Trump a “legitimate president,” blaming the Russians for helping the Republican win the White House. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Politics
Donald Trump unleashes Twitter attack against Rep. John Lewis January 14, 2017 | 10:46 AM
In this June 5, 2015, file photo, the Homeland Security Department headquarters in northwest Washington.
Local News
Boston is getting a $463K grant to counter violent extremism January 14, 2017 | 10:00 AM
Gov. Charlie Baker
Business
Gov. Baker signs bill to boost the sale and use of electric cars January 14, 2017 | 9:52 AM
Local News
Maine woman charged in death of 7-week-old son January 14, 2017 | 9:45 AM
National News
The biggest threat to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago? Climate change January 14, 2017 | 9:18 AM
Scallop meat is shucked at sea on opening day off Harpswell, Maine. Maine’s fishing regulators say the state’s scallops have surged to a record high price at the docks this winter 2017.
Local News
Prized Maine scallops surge to record price early in year January 14, 2017 | 8:39 AM
Local News
New tolling rates frustrate some commuters January 14, 2017 | 8:02 AM
Boston, MA 7/26/07 Massachusetts State House for Sidekick Get Out (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Library Tag 08012007
Local News
Big changes or small tweaks? Lawmakers to revisit pot law January 14, 2017 | 8:00 AM
tewksbury honey
Local News
Massachusetts family of beekeepers run honey business January 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
In this Jan. 4, 2017 photo, Kristoffer Scola-Haynes speaks at a relative's home in Georgetown, Mass. Scola found his biological family four decades after they were separated. The Salem News reports that after losing everything in a fire at his Lynn apartment just before Christmas Day, Scola was interviewed on television. That news report ended up opening a door to finding his biological family. (Ken Yuszkus/The Salem News via AP)
Local News
After devastating fire, man finds biological family January 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Michael Flynn waits for an elevator in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on December 12, 2016.
Politics
Top Trump aide in frequent contact with Russia's ambassador January 13, 2017 | 8:44 PM
President Barack Obama speaks at McCormick Place in Chicago, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, giving his presidential farewell address. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
National News
The biggest changes Obamacare made, and those that may disappear January 13, 2017 | 8:19 PM