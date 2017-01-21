Women’s march in Washington D.C. is an echo of the past

In this photo provided by the Library of Congress, taken in 1913, German actress Hedwig Reicher wearing costume of "Columbia" with other suffrage pageant participants standing in background in front of the Treasury Building in Washington. –The Associated Press
By
NANCY BENAC
AP,
8:00 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of women take to the streets of Washington, demanding a greater voice for women in American political life as a new president takes power.

This will happen on Saturday, one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

This DID happen more than 100 years ago, one day before the inauguration of Woodrow Wilson.

So notable was the women’s suffrage parade down Pennsylvania Avenue on March 3, 1913, that Wilson slipped into town almost unnoticed on the eve of his swearing-in, forced to travel back alleys to reach his hotel.

“Scarcely a score of persons noticed his automobile as it whizzed through the silent streets, and only a few applauded him as he reached his hotel,” The New York Times reported at the time.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, more than 5,000 women marched from the Capitol to the steps of the Treasury Department in a parade that featured nine bands, four mounted brigades and two dozen floats.

The procession proved so pivotal in the struggle to give women the right to vote that it will be depicted on the back of the new $10 bill scheduled to be issued in 2020 — 100 years after women won the vote with ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

This year, more than a century later, throngs of woman on Saturday will march a route similar to the suffragists’ in an echo of the past. Women still are seeking a stronger voice in society as a new president is inaugurated who repeatedly demeaned women during his election campaign. The marchers’ mission statement pledges: “We will not rest until women have parity and equity at all levels of leadership in society.”

The 1913 women’s march, timed to get maximum publicity by coinciding with the inauguration, was not without controversy.

According to the Library of Congress’ American Memory archives, crowds in town for the inauguration — mostly men — surged into the streets and made it difficult for the marchers to pass, forcing them to go single file at times. Women were jeered, tripped, shoved and spat upon, and police did little to assist them or quell the unrest. Some 100 marchers were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Advertisement

The participants included Helen Keller, the deaf and blind political activist and author. She was so unnerved by the disruptions that she was unable to speak later that day at Continental Hall.

Secretary of War Henry Stimson authorized a troop of cavalry to help control the crowd, according to the archives.

The treatment of the women by the crowd and police led to congressional hearings and the ouster of the District of Columbia’s police chief.

“If I had had a policeman’s billy, I would have got that crowd back,” one suffragist testified at the hearings, The Times reported.

The controversy ultimately worked to the women’s advantage, producing broad and sympathetic press coverage for their cause.

Scenes from the Inauguration Day protests:

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

 

TOPICS: History
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Politics
Trump executive order first strike at ending 'Obamacare' January 21, 2017 | 12:36 AM
Boston, Ma., 01/20/17, Ten year old Aya Newell of Brookline was part of the anti President Trump protest on the Boston Common. Boston folks react to the Inauguration of President Trump. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Local News
Thousands expected at anti-Trump march on Boston Common January 21, 2017 | 12:06 AM
US President Donald Trump and the first lady Melania Trump dance at the Liberty Ball at the Washington DC Convention Center following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSONJIM WATSON/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Watch Donald and Melania Trump dance to 'My Way' at an inaugural ball January 20, 2017 | 10:08 PM
Movies
Premiere of 'A Dog's Purpose' canceled amid treatment issue January 20, 2017 | 8:10 PM
Local News
Here's how the Boston women's march will impact traffic, parking January 20, 2017 | 7:01 PM
epa05736065 Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) prepares to walk out onto the West Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL
Politics
Elizabeth Warren wore a Planned Parenthood scarf to Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017 | 5:21 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate near the National Mall following the inauguration of President Donald Trump on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. Washington and the entire world have watched the transfer of the United States presidency from Barack Obama to Donald Trump, the 45th president. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
National News
Photos: Anti-Trump protests on Inauguration Day January 20, 2017 | 3:09 PM
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: U.S. President elect Donald Trump waves on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. In today's inauguration ceremony Donald J. Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Politics
Here are Donald Trump's first tweets as president January 20, 2017 | 2:32 PM
US President Donald Trump greets Hillary Clinton in Statuary Hall in the US Capitol for the Inaugural Luncheon following Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / MOLLY RILEYMOLLY RILEY/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump shakes hands with Hillary Clinton at lunch January 20, 2017 | 2:13 PM
Local News
Scores protest Trump presidency on Boston Common January 20, 2017 | 2:02 PM
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) '
Politics
Technically, Trump is not the 45th president. He's the 44th. January 20, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Counselor to Donald J. Trump, Kellyanne Conway arrives a short time before Donald J. Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017.
Fashion
Kellyanne Conway tries a fashion revolution — and fails January 20, 2017 | 1:40 PM
Former President Barack Obama waves as he boards a Marine helicopter during a departure ceremony on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Obamas depart Washington after Trump takes oath January 20, 2017 | 1:07 PM
Crowds fill in along the National Mall before the swearing in of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the Untied States during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Politics
Crowds noticeably thinner for Trump compared to Obama's inaugurations January 20, 2017 | 12:52 PM
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States as Melania Trump looks on during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Politics
Watch the moment Trump was sworn into office January 20, 2017 | 12:40 PM
World News
Russian political elites revel in Donald Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017 | 12:25 PM
Local News
Decorated officer accused of beating girlfriend's 5-year-old January 20, 2017 | 12:07 PM
epa05735135 Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton (C) and former President Bill Clinton (R) arrive on the West Front of the US Capitol for the inauguration ceremony of Donald J. Trump taking the oath of office to be sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2017. Trump won the 08 November 2016 election to become the next US President. EPA/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL
Politics
A stoic Hillary Clinton attends inauguration 'to honor our democracy' January 20, 2017 | 11:44 AM
A parked limousine burns as riot police clear the street during a demonstration after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in downtown Washington. Protesters registered their rage against the new president Friday in a chaotic confrontation with police who used pepper spray and stun grenades in a melee just blocks from Donald Trump's inaugural parade route. Scores were arrested for trashing property and attacking officers. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
National News
Fires, bricks mark daylong assault on inaugural festivities January 20, 2017 | 11:32 AM
First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Snapshots from Trump's Inauguration Day January 20, 2017 | 10:36 AM
First lady Michelle Obama, flanked by President Barack Obama and President-elect Donald Trump, greets Melania Trump at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
National News
Obamas welcome Trumps to the White House January 20, 2017 | 10:22 AM
President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Read Barack Obama's final tweets as president January 20, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Politics
'I've seen rain:' James Taylor bemoans end of Obama era January 20, 2017 | 10:21 AM
The New Hampshire Statehouse
Local News
Silent vigil to take place at N.H. Statehouse during inauguration January 20, 2017 | 10:18 AM
The Boston Police SUV that was targeted with a incendiary device near 101 West Broadway in South Boston on Friday, January 20, 2017. (Scott Eisen for The Boston Globe)
Local News
Device with propane tank explodes, damages Boston police cruiser January 20, 2017 | 10:14 AM
President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump's inauguration day.
National News
Watch live video of Trump's inauguration January 20, 2017 | 9:59 AM
Boston-01/18/2017- This is the entrance to North StationTD Garden where a homeless man was assaulted by security guard Rene Norestant on December 22nd. The homeless man fell to the ground in front of the set of doors(rear). John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
Security guards at TD Garden can no longer eject homeless January 20, 2017 | 8:46 AM
epaselect epa05736545 US President Donald Trump waves as he walks with first lady Melania Trump and their son Barron, left, during the inauguration parade on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2016. EPA/Evan Vucci / POOL
Politics
Trump takes charge, assertive but untested 45th US president January 20, 2017 | 8:08 AM
Alec Baldwin does his Donald Trump impression at a protest rally outside the Trump International Tower on Columbus Circle in Manhattan, on the eve of the presidential inauguration, Jan. 19, 2017.
Politics
Alec Baldwin impersonates Donald Trump at anti-Trump rally in NYC January 20, 2017 | 8:00 AM
Local News
Woman who severely beat baby gets up to 12 years in prison January 20, 2017 | 7:29 AM