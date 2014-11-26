Uber Faces Class Action Suit for Mysterious ‘Logan Massport Surcharge’

Uber’s trip to Logan Airport includes a mysterious “Logan Massport’’ fee.
Uber’s trip to Logan Airport includes a mysterious “Logan Massport’’ fee. –REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
By
November 26, 2014

Add one more item to the laundry list of lawsuits Uber faces: A class-action complaint filed in Suffolk County alleges that Uber fleeces travelers to Logan Airport with an $8.75 “Logan Massport Surcharge & Toll.’’

Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly first identified the complaint, Cullinane, et al. v. Uber Technologies Inc., which was filed in Suffolk Superior Court’s Business Litigation Session:

“Those Uber vehicles which are licensed livery services or taxi services are only charged [a] $3.25 livery or $2.25 taxi fee if picking up at Logan, and no fees are assessed for drop-offs. There are no ‘other costs related to airport trips’ that Uber incurs on trips to or from Logan. Uber has imposed the fictitious ‘Massport surcharge’ upon tens of thousands of Logan-bound and outbound passengers, and continues to do so.’’

You can see that fee under the Subtotal section on an Uber receipt. (The example below is from a trip taken from Cambridge to Logan back in October.)

An Uber receipt from October 2014 charged an $8.75 fee under the “Logan Massport Surcharge & Toll.’’

A question mark next to the charge links to a Q&A page, “What Is This Charge For A Toll?’’

You might also notice an Airport Fee Toll on your receipt. In select cities, there may be a nominal surcharge to reimburse drivers for any airport fees they are charged as part of your trip. If you think you might have been charged this fee incorrectly, please let us know.

Those details are also explained in small print at the bottom of the Uber Boston site.

Trips to or from Logan International Airport on uberX, UberBLACK, or UberSUV are subject to a $8.75 surcharge and any applicable tolls. Surcharge covers Massport fees and other costs related to airport trips.

TOPICS: Local News Uber
