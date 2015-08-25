Farmers’ Almanac says we’re in for another horrible winter

It’s not even fall yet, but the Farmers’ Almanac is trolling Boston by releasing its winter weather predictions.

On Monday, the almanac said the winter of 2015-16 will be filled with unseasonably cold and snowier-than-normal conditions.

“New Englanders will once again experience a very frigid (shivery) winter (Déjà vu),’’ the almanac’s editor, Peter Geiger, wrote. “Say it ain’t snow!’’

Ha, very funny, Geiger. Except it’s not.

Bostonians whose core temperatures still haven’t returned to normal after last winter can take solace in the fact that most modern scientists say the 199-year-old almanac can’t be trusted. The farmers make their predictions using a “secret mathematical formula’’ that factors in sunspots, moon phases and tidal action.

That’s all fine and good, but the National Weather Service, whose methods are arguably a bit more scientific (or at least transparent), is predicting a pretty normal winter.

We’ll go with that. In the meantime, please return to your regularly scheduled summer weather.

