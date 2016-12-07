Posters for white supremacist group found at Emerson College

AP,
December 7, 2016

BOSTON (AP) — Emerson College in Boston is investigating after posters promoting a white supremacist group were found on two campus buildings.

In an email to students Tuesday, college President Lee Pelton said seven fliers for the group American Vanguard were discovered on campus and police are working to identify who posted them.

Pelton condemned the fliers, saying “the racist and anti-Semitic rhetoric of American Vanguard has no place on our campus.” He said the posters are intended to intimidate, but that the campus community won’t be silenced.

Emerson is a private college of 4,000 students.

American Vanguard’s website includes a manifesto saying “white America is under attack” and whites “must be willing to fight.”

The group’s posters have also been found at Purdue University and the University of Central Florida.

