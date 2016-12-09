State police: Human remains found at Boston salt marsh

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say human remains have been found on Belle Isle Marsh Reservation in East Boston.

Massachusetts State Police said Friday they are treating the site as a possible crime scene should evidence determine the death was a homicide.

Spokesman Dave Procopio says the condition of the body indicates the victim has been dead for some time. He was unable to confirm the person’s gender or age.

The cause of death was not immediately known. An autopsy will be conducted.