Propane dealer to angry Trump supporters: “Merry Christmas”

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — A Maine propane dealer who sparked a furor by declaring that he wouldn’t sell to customers who voted for President-elect Donald Trump says critics won’t have him to kick around for much longer.

Michael Turner said he’s retiring on Dec. 31.

The Skowhegan businessman said he was shocked by the scope of outrage and anger generated by the anti-Trump message he left for customers on his answering machine Friday. He said he never actually denied fuel to any Trump supporters.

The Morning Sentinel reported Wednesday that Turner isn’t even licensed to sell propane. The newspaper said his propane license expired in 2012.

Turner told the newspaper that he’d like to thank everyone who called to offer support and “to the haters, I’d like to say Merry Christmas.”