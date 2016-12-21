Trump may help Mass. Democrats raise their own political standing

11/19/2016 ARLINGTON, MA Attorney General Maura Healey (cq) speaks to a large crowd during a post-election town hall held at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Arlington. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Attorney General Maura Healey –Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe
By
The Boston Globe
10:16 AM

ARLINGTON — Near the end of Attorney General Maura Healey’s postelection forum for dispirited Democrats this month, a questioner stood to demand that Governor Charlie Baker be held accountable for his “deafening silence” since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Healey had flung plenty of barbs at Trump. She was “sickened” by his choice for attorney general. The incoming president “threatened to undermine some of the progress we have made.” Many people, she said, were left feeling “marginalized, disempowered, disillusioned.”

But in the face of the Baker jab, Healey quickly pivoted, moving on to the next question.

The episode pointed to a new reality for the Massachusetts Democrats who are widely considered the party’s rising stars. Generally, they have been reluctant to rough up the popular GOP governor. But they’ve found a new foil: Trump.

Advertisement

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.

TOPICS: Local News Politics Boston Globe
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Couple gets probation for arranging sham marriage December 21, 2016 | 8:45 AM
Technology
Mark Zuckerberg unveils Morgan Freeman-voiced AI assistant December 21, 2016 | 8:44 AM
National News
Accidental shooting deaths, injuries spike over the holidays December 21, 2016 | 8:05 AM
13mexico - Bridport, Vermont- Saturday, December 10, 2016: Emilio Rabasa Gamboa, Consul General of Mexico in Boston talks with a migrant dairy farmer from Mexico while taking a tour of a dairy barn after the Boston Mexican Consulate's mobile operation at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist Society. (Ian Thomas Jansen-Lonnquist for The Boston Globe)
Local News
In new era of Trump, Mexico, US groups offer aid to migrants December 21, 2016 | 7:46 AM
Local News
Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robs credit union December 21, 2016 | 7:37 AM
Local News
Police: Couple under investigation for selling sick puppies December 21, 2016 | 6:51 AM
Politics
Walsh says race backlash in part led to Trump win December 21, 2016 | 6:41 AM
World News
Investigators seek Tunisian in Berlin market truck attack December 21, 2016 | 6:27 AM
National News
Inside the DEA: A chemist's quest to identify mystery drugs December 21, 2016 | 5:17 AM
4:55 p.m., September 14, 2013 - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry looks out at Lake Geneva from a hilltop outside Montreaux, Switzerland, as President Obama calls him to offer his thanks for negotiating an agreement with his Russian counterpart to eliminate Syrian chemical weapons. [State Department photo/ Public Domain]
Politics
From elephant selfies to Antarctica, John Kerry had a picturesque tenure as secretary of state December 21, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Crime
Ex-police officer sentenced in 2nd child porn case December 21, 2016 | 3:51 AM
Politics
After violence abroad, Trump meeting with security adviser December 21, 2016 | 3:39 AM
Local News
Man donates $100K lottery winnings to Boston shrine December 21, 2016 | 3:38 AM
This undated official portrait released by the Boston Police Department shows policer officer Dennis Simmonds, who died on April 10, 2014. Simmonds was among the officers at the scene in Watertown, Mass., in the early hours of April 19, 2013, when the Boston Marathon bombers were engaged in a shootout with police. His death was linked to head injuries he sustained at that time when an explosive thrown by one of the Tsarnaev brothers detonated near him. (Boston Police Department via AP)
Local News
As Boston bombing movie opens, officer's family seeks credit December 21, 2016 | 1:14 AM
Crime
Sales executive pleads guilty in fatal meningitis outbreak December 20, 2016 | 11:20 PM
Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carman spent a week at sea in a life raft before being rescued by a passing freighter. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Local News
Police return to scene of 2013 killing linked to lost-at-sea case December 20, 2016 | 11:10 PM
The highway from the Canadian border to Houlton, Me., which Pete Ambrose and Danielle McGuire left for New York City.
Local News
They left for a better life. It got tragically worse. December 20, 2016 | 10:28 PM
Crime
Man allegedly assaults woman at Back Bay station December 20, 2016 | 9:41 PM
Local News
Two off-duty officers subdue ‘out-of-control’ man at West Roxbury Home Depot December 20, 2016 | 9:32 PM
Images of the burglary suspects and the potential vehicle.
Crime
Police seeking public’s help in identifying Methuen burglary suspects December 20, 2016 | 9:28 PM
This image made from video shows an explosion ripping through the San Pablito fireworks' market in Tultepec, Mexico, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016. Sirens wailed and a heavy scent of gunpowder lingered in the air after the afternoon blast at the market, where most of the fireworks stalls were completely leveled. According to the Mexico state prosecutor there are at least 26 dead. (Jose Luis Tolentino via AP)
World News
Massive fireworks market blast kills at least 29 in Mexico December 20, 2016 | 8:51 PM
Crime
5 arrested after disturbance at Everett Chuck E. Cheese’s December 20, 2016 | 5:50 PM
Former New England Patriots NFL football player Aaron Hernandez appears during a hearing at Suffolk Superior Court, Tuesday, Dec, 20, 2016, in Boston. Hernandez, who is serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd, is charged in the 2012 slayings of two men outside a Boston nightclub. (Angela Rowlings/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)
Crime
Judge denies Aaron Hernandez's bid to delay double murder trial December 20, 2016 | 4:55 PM
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 11, 2013 shows the logo of social networking website 'Twitter' displayed on a computer screen in London. Twitter on November 15, 2016 said it was rolling out a new tool to help users filter out harassment and abusive conduct on the messaging platform. / AFP PHOTO / Leon NEALLEON NEAL/AFP/Getty Images
Media
Newsweek reporter seeks ID of Twitter user after seizure December 20, 2016 | 4:10 PM
Crime
Woman charged with fatally stabbing neighbor in Dorchester December 20, 2016 | 3:50 PM
Crime
Christmas gifts, ornaments stolen; man arrested on his roof December 20, 2016 | 3:10 PM
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Wednesday, June 29, 2016, in Bangor, Maine.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Local News
Maine gas distributor refuses to serve Trump supporters December 20, 2016 | 2:09 PM
The New England Compounding Center is shown here on October 5, 2012 in Framingham, Massachusetts.
Crime
2 charged in fatal meningitis outbreak face separate trials December 20, 2016 | 1:29 PM
Local News
Massachusetts woman charged with stealing holiday deliveries December 20, 2016 | 1:15 PM
Local News
The Bangor Police Department is dispensing holiday survival tips December 20, 2016 | 12:19 PM