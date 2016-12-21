Trump may help Mass. Democrats raise their own political standing

ARLINGTON — Near the end of Attorney General Maura Healey’s postelection forum for dispirited Democrats this month, a questioner stood to demand that Governor Charlie Baker be held accountable for his “deafening silence” since President-elect Donald Trump’s victory.

Healey had flung plenty of barbs at Trump. She was “sickened” by his choice for attorney general. The incoming president “threatened to undermine some of the progress we have made.” Many people, she said, were left feeling “marginalized, disempowered, disillusioned.”

But in the face of the Baker jab, Healey quickly pivoted, moving on to the next question.

The episode pointed to a new reality for the Massachusetts Democrats who are widely considered the party’s rising stars. Generally, they have been reluctant to rough up the popular GOP governor. But they’ve found a new foil: Trump.

Advertisement

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.