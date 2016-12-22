Maine dad shares the downsides of having a college kid home for Christmas

AP,
updated on December 22, 2016

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (AP) — Clothes all over the house, milk left out of the fridge, loud gatherings with friends. These are some of a Maine dad’s complaints about his college daughter being home for Christmas.

Dan Howard, of Cape Elizabeth, posted a humorous two-minute video on Facebook in which he describes scenes that are likely familiar to any parent with a child home from college. It has more than 900,000 views after Howard’s daughter, Shannon, shared it on the Facebook page of High Point University, where she goes to school.

‘‘It took off from there. She knows it’s good natured,’’ Howard said.

Advertisement

Howard has three children; Shannon is his second in college. He says he was inspired to create the video after tripping over one of Shannon’s suitcases that she’d left in the living room for days after arriving home. Howard retreated upstairs, where his family thought he was working. But he was actually recording the video.

‘‘We call it Hurricane Shannon when she comes home,’’ he said.

Howard’s video describes what each day is like with a student home from college. On Day One, he explains, he has to carry a heavy, broken suitcase through the airport. Day Two, he says, is when Shannon has her friends over for late-night baking — which they don’t clean up.

‘‘They left everything out. Next morning I woke up and even the milk was out, it was sour,’’ he says. ‘‘Those rascals, they’re such nice kids. So good having them.’’

By Day Five, when Howard records the video, he describes trying to find ways to get his daughter back to college.

‘‘I’ve called the airlines, bus terminals, trains,’’ he says as the video ends. ‘‘There’s no way to get her back to college. Do you think Uber?’’

TOPICS: Local News Maine
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with freight train December 23, 2016 | 10:52 AM
6/12/16 - Boston, MA - Boston Common - Parkman Bandstand - Lauren Blasetti, cq, of Medford, was one of hundreds who gathered on the Boston Common on Sunday evening, June 12, 2016, for a rally in solidarity with the victims of the Orlando shooting massacre earlier in the day. Topic: 13orlandolocal. Photo by Dina Rudick/Globe Staff
Local News
42 photos that defined New England in 2016 December 23, 2016 | 10:26 AM
Local News
Watch prominent New England politicians sing 'Jingle Bell Rock' December 23, 2016 | 10:14 AM
Bethlehem, NH - 12/22/2015 -Christmas cards stamped with a holiday decorative cache stamp of the town of Bethlehem wait to be cancelled for mailing at the post office in Bethlehem, NH, December 22, 2015. The post office cancels roughly 50,000 pieces of Christmas related mail each year with an antiquated machine that postal workers begin using after Thanksgiving. The town, population of roughly 2,000, draws visitors from hundreds of miles away for the cancellation mark during the holiday season. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Christmas cards get holy touch with Bethlehem postmark December 23, 2016 | 9:52 AM
Sangpo Sherpa surrendered to a SWAT team Friday after he allegedly threatened officers with a knife and barricaded himself inside the Arlington rooming house where he lives.
Local News
SWAT team used to capture armed man, rescue residents December 23, 2016 | 9:39 AM
Local News
Taunton man acquitted of murder in 2013 death December 23, 2016 | 9:28 AM
Politics
'Nothing unusual' in Trump's nuclear comments, Putin says December 23, 2016 | 9:12 AM
Local News
Former officer charged with stealing truck during test drive December 23, 2016 | 9:05 AM
Local News
Teen held without bail in school threat case December 23, 2016 | 8:01 AM
World News
Berlin truck attack suspect killed in Milan police shootout December 23, 2016 | 6:29 AM
World News
Plane hijacking in Malta ends peacefully; 2 men surrender December 23, 2016 | 6:08 AM
Local News
Small earthquake reported in New Hampshire town December 23, 2016 | 3:31 AM
Local News
Police: Man found shot to death in camper trailer December 23, 2016 | 3:28 AM
12-17-2106: Medford, MA: The Chi Omega sorority at Tufts University in Medford, Mass. Dec. 17, 2016. Photo/ John Blanding, Boston Globe staff story/Samantha J. Gross, Metro ( 19tuftsgreek )
Local News
Tufts president: Panel to assess Greek system, student life December 23, 2016 | 3:27 AM
Local News
Fire rips through Methuen apartment building December 23, 2016 | 2:55 AM
Local News
State police: Woman struck, killed by alleged drunk driver December 23, 2016 | 12:14 AM
Local News
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Falmouth road December 22, 2016 | 11:57 PM
Restaurants
Northeastern purchases Punter’s Pub building for $5.3 million December 22, 2016 | 10:36 PM
Crime
Serial killer Gary Lee Sampson makes statement in court December 22, 2016 | 9:43 PM
Local News
Is ‘Boston Winter’ the best thing to happen to City Hall Plaza? December 22, 2016 | 9:36 PM
Dan Koh, Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s chief of staff.
Politics
Watch Dan Koh run — but for what? December 22, 2016 | 9:27 PM
Members of the Humble Brothers band perform at the Suya Joint restaurant in Roxbury on Wednesday during the signing of the ordinance.
Arts
Small Boston businesses may soon have more live acoustic music December 22, 2016 | 7:36 PM
Images of the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred on Sunday.
Crime
Man wanted for questioning in indecent assault on Red Line December 22, 2016 | 7:32 PM
Crime
Man arrested for allegedly throwing bricks at Boston officer’s cruiser December 22, 2016 | 7:29 PM
Crime
Suspect arrested in August 2016 Jamaica Plain homicide December 22, 2016 | 7:26 PM
Boston, MA -- 12/22/2016 - Reverend Gerald Souza, of South Boston-Seaport Catholic Collaborative blesses a privately funded Nativity Scene inside the Great Hall at the State House. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 23nativity Reporter:
Local News
Nativity scene displayed inside State House December 22, 2016 | 5:50 PM
Local News
Massachusetts man charged with stabbing held on $1M bail December 22, 2016 | 2:58 PM
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker speaks during a bill signing ceremony at the Statehouse, Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Politics
Massachusetts pols sitting on mountains of campaign cash December 22, 2016 | 2:55 PM
Local News
Former Manchester police officer indicted for sexual assault December 22, 2016 | 1:42 PM
DANA POINT, CA - OCTOBER 19: Ivanka Trump and Nancy Gibbs speak onstage at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2016 at Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel on October 19, 2016 in Dana Point, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune)
National News
Men removed from JetBlue flight with Ivanka Trump aboard December 22, 2016 | 1:33 PM