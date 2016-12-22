Police: Man posing as trooper test-drove car, never returned

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire are searching for a man who they say impersonated a Massachusetts State Police trooper at a local dealership where he test-drove a vehicle and didn’t return.

Manchester police say surveillance video shows the man walking over to the Team Nissan dealership Monday while wearing a jacket with a Massachusetts State Police emblem on it.

The dealership says the man flashed a badge and police identification before test-driving a truck with a salesman. He allegedly said he wanted to show the vehicle to his wife at his Merrimack home and never returned.

Police say he gave a false identity and never provided a driver’s license. Investigators believe the man is about 50 years old and stands at 6 feet tall.