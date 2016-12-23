Pilot killed in small plane crash in Vermont

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (AP) — Police say a pilot was killed in a small plane crash in Middlebury.

The crash happened around noon Friday on Schoolhouse Hill Road near the Middlebury State Airport.

Police say Paul D. Bessler of Crown Point, New York, died in the crash.

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesman tells the Burlington Free Press that the pilot tried to return to the airport after reporting an instrument equipment-related problem.

Authorities say he was the only person on the plane when it crashed on private property.