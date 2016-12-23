2 arrests made in death of man shot in camper in Holyoke

AP,
3:28 AM

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A man has died after a shooting inside a camper in Holyoke and two people have been charged with murder.

Authorities say 55-year-old Anthony Sirakowski was shot inside the camper at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead.

The Hampden district attorney on Friday announced that 24-year-old Eric Carattini and 20-year-old Nashan Perez, both of Holyoke, had been charged with murder in connection with the death.

Authorities did not provide a motive but said the shooting was not random.

The suspects are scheduled to be arraigned Friday. It could not immediately be determined if they have lawyers.

