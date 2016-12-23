Small earthquake reported in New Hampshire town

ALTON, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-1.7 earthquake struck the small New Hampshire town of Alton.

The Boston Globe reports officials say the earthquake struck about four miles from the town of New Durham and about 11 miles away from the city of Laconia at around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Alton police say there were no reports of disturbances.