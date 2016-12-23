State police: Woman struck, killed by alleged drunk driver

MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say the man behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck and killed a woman in Malden was driving drunk.

The unidentified woman was hit Thursday night. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

State police say the driver of the truck, Kenneth Schlesinger, remained at the scene. The 63-year-old Melrose man was arrested for operating under the influence of liquor. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charge. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Malden District Court.

The crash remains under investigation.