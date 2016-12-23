Teen held without bail in school threat case

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager who threatened to “shoot up” his former school and who once went on a profanity-laced tirade in the local police station’s lobby to express pleasure at the shooting death of an officer has been held without bail.

Eighteen-year-old Marcus Rodriguez was held as a danger to society at a court hearing Thursday.

He faces charges including making a bomb threat and threatening to commit a crime for allegedly threatening on social media a shooting at Auburn High School.

Auburn Police Chief Andrew Sluckis Jr. told the Telegram & Gazette that Rodriguez showed up at the station May 23 “and expressed his opinion that he was happy” that Officer Ronald Tarentino Jr. was killed.

Rodriguez’s lawyer said his client may be a “pain in the butt” but is not dangerous.

