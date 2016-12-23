Watch Gov. Baker, Mayor Walsh, Sen. Warren, and more New England politicians sing ‘Jingle Bell Rock’

Several prominent New England politicians set aside business for a few moments to spread holiday cheer, lending their voices to a “Jingle Bell Rock” video produced by a local television station.

For the last decade, NECN political reporter Alison King has convinced local governors, senators, and congressmen to sing a holiday tune on camera. This year’s video features Gov. Charlie Baker, Mayor Marty Walsh, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Sen. Scott Brown, Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Joe Kennedy, former Gov. Deval Patrick, and others.

The video begins with Brown strumming the tune on a United States-shaped guitar. Next, a beaming Baker snaps along while singing the first line of the song.

Gov. Charlie Baker sings “Jingle Bell Rock.” —NECN

Advertisement

Naturally, there’s also a blooper reel.

In one clip, someone off-camera asks Warren to “take a little step to your left.”

“I can always go left,” she replies.

In another clip, Baker says with a laugh, “This is one of those things I’ll carry to my grave.”