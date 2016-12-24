Ice rink reopens at Boston City Hall after Zamboni crash

The damage at the Boston Winter rink after the Zamboni crash. —Felicia Gans

Boston Winter’s ice skating rink at City Hall plaza opened early Saturday afternoon after a Zamboni crashed into its wall Friday afternoon, prompting officials to shut down the rink.

Tricia McCorkle, a spokeswoman for TD Garden, which manages the rink, said the wall and some of the ice, which had been damaged in the crash, were repaired.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.