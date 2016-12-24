Ice rink reopens at Boston City Hall after Zamboni crash
Boston Winter’s ice skating rink at City Hall plaza opened early Saturday afternoon after a Zamboni crashed into its wall Friday afternoon, prompting officials to shut down the rink.
Tricia McCorkle, a spokeswoman for TD Garden, which manages the rink, said the wall and some of the ice, which had been damaged in the crash, were repaired.
