Zamboni crashes through fence at ‘Boston Winter,’ closing ice rink

The Zamboni crashed into this fence at the City Hall Plaza skating rink on Friday. —Felicia Gans

A Zamboni crashed through a fence at Boston Winter’s ice skating rink at City Hall Plaza Friday evening prompting officials to close the rink.

Several panels of the wall were pushed away from the rink, and pieces of the ice were damaged, said Tricia McCorkle, a spokeswoman for TD Garden, which manages the rink. The Zamboni fell down some stairs on the outside of the rink after it crashed, she said.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.