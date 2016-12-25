In Christmas homily, O’Malley focuses on the homeless

Before Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley led Christmas Mass on Sunday morning for hundreds of parishioners in the Cathedral of the Holy Cross, he first offered his homily to an intimate group of residents and staffers at the St. Francis House homeless shelter in downtown Boston.

The cardinal’s address on the welfare of children, particularly homeless children, noted that God had encompassed all of his love for humanity in the gift of a small homeless child — his baby son, Jesus Christ.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.