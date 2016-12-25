Police: Teen’s body found near Boston airport
BOSTON (AP) — Police are investigating after the body of a teenager was found in East Boston near Logan International Airport.
The unidentified male victim, who appeared to have stabbed, was pronounced dead at the scene on Airport Way late Saturday night.
No arrests were reported.
Boston police said in a statement that officers were actively investigating the case and appealed to anyone with information to call the department’s homicide unit.
Advertisement
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.