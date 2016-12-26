Driver rescued after truck crashes into Westwood pond

WESTWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A driver has been rescued from a pickup truck that crashed into an icy pond in a Boston suburb.

Authorities responded to Buckmaster Pond in Westwood just after 5 p.m. Monday. Officials say the driver was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the driver, who was the only person in the truck, has not been released.

Police say the truck struck a utility pole, snapped the pole in half, crashed through a wooden barrier and ended up partially submerged in the pond.

Police say the cause of the accident is under investigation.