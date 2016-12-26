Man who was hit by car while crossing street in Revere dies

A 70-year-old pedestrian who was struck by a car in Revere on Christmas Day died from his injuries Monday afternoon, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the Revere man was crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 60, near two street lights that were not working, when he was struck by a Nissan Rogue, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel Conley.

