Could bus-only lanes ease Everett’s commute woes?

An MBTA bus drove down a dedicated lane on Broadway in Everett. The city and the T are conducting a trial of a bus-only lane during the morning rush hour. —Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

EVERETT — In a city with no subway stations but plenty of bus stops, the solution to public transit delays seems at once simple and innovative: a bus-only lane during the rush hours.

Residents here take nearly 19,000 bus rides a day, a steady rumble through the downtown that regularly slows traffic to a crawl.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is trying to speed things up. From 4 to 9 a.m., one lane of the city’s main thoroughfare is now reserved for MBTA buses, giving them a clear path down a busy stretch of Broadway.

Read the complete story at BostonGlobe.com.

Don’t have a Globe subscription? Boston.com readers get a 2-week free trial.