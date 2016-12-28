Marine’s secret trip home for Christmas surprises mom

By
JULIE MANGANIS
The Salem (Mass.) News,
5:00 AM
Michelle Civiello and her son Marine Lance Cpl. Dana Stevens, at the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem on December 22. —Julie Manganis / The Salem News via AP

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — For weeks, Michelle Civiello kept busy.

For the first time ever, her son, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dana Stevens, stationed in Okinawa, Japan, would not be home for Christmas. The thought weighed on her.

She threw herself into organizing a Toys for Tots collection at the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem, setting up donation boxes in the Superior Court clerk’s office, where she works, and in the district attorney’s office.

It was a way of giving back — and of feeling closer to her son through performing a service of her own for the Marines’ annual holiday toy drive.

Advertisement

She set up another box at the Gannon Golf Course clubhouse in Lynn.

The drive was wildly successful, and last week she dropped off 500 toys at the Lynn Fire Department, where her father was a firefighter.

But when it was over, “I was like, ‘what now?'” said Civiello. The past couple of days were hard.

A Trace Adkins song, “You’re Gonna Miss This,” came on the car radio Thursday morning and set her to tears. She posted a photo of her with her son on Facebook, commenting, “I knew when he joined it would be hard, I just didn’t realize how hard.”

A few hours later, Civiello, of Salem, was at her desk in the courthouse when her daughter came in. That’s not unusual.

Then, her 22-year-old Marine walked in.

Civiello nearly fainted, she said shortly after the surprise visit. “I thought I was going down.”

There were hugs, and tears, and not just from Civiello and her children — her co-workers and her boss, Essex County Clerk of Courts Tom Driscoll, were overjoyed as well.

Stevens, it turns out, had been planning his return in secret for months, requesting leave and looking for flights. Just a few relatives and friends knew what he was up to. But they were sworn to secrecy.

Advertisement

He arrived back in Boston late Wednesday night after a 27-hour trip, and spent the night at a friend’s house.

“He and I had been texting all day,” said Civiello. But he never let on that he was just a few minutes away, she said.

“I’m always the one planning the surprises,” said Civiello.

But not this time.

___

Information from: The Salem (Mass.) News, http://www.salemnews.com

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Jack Holden’s body was found in the White Mountains on Christmas Day.
Local News
Family of dead hiker struggles with ‘deepest grief’ December 27, 2016 | 10:40 PM
Local News
New Hampshire psychiatric patient accused of data breach December 27, 2016 | 10:10 PM
FOR DAVID SCHARFENBERG HOUSING STORY PLEASE DO NOT PUBLISH PRIOR 07/05/2016 -Newton, MA- Newton mayor Setti Warren poses for a portrait in his office in Newton, MA on July 05, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Politics
Setti Warren 'strongly considering' a 2018 run for governor December 27, 2016 | 7:02 PM
Media
Teen Vogue writer receives threats after Fox News interview December 27, 2016 | 5:56 PM
New York firefighters, police officers and others stand outside Trump Tower lobby in New York, Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016. Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
National News
Stray bag of toys prompts scare at Trump Tower December 27, 2016 | 5:30 PM
Falmouth-12/27/16 A funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Church for Falmouth High School Hockey player James Lavin, 17, who died last week in a car accident along with another hockey player. His hockey teamates lined the outside of the church as FHS football players carried the casket from the church at the end of the Mass. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
'Inseparable' student-athletes killed in car crash remembered in Falmouth December 27, 2016 | 4:00 PM
Workers build portions of the inaugural platform for the Presidential Inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 8, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump inauguration security planners preparing for protests December 27, 2016 | 3:51 PM
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)
Celebs
Read reactions to Carrie Fisher's death December 27, 2016 | 2:32 PM
epa05687030 (FILE) - A file picture dated 23 June 2013 shows US actress Carrie Fisher at Supanova Pop Culture Expo at Homebush in Sydney, Australia. According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Celebs
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60 December 27, 2016 | 1:14 PM
According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack.
Celebs
Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' has died at age 60 December 27, 2016 | 12:59 PM
In this, Oct. 13, 2011, file photo, Matthew Thomas, Chief Sachem of the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing.
Local News
Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully December 27, 2016 | 12:12 PM
28lyft - Kiona Thomas, 25, covers her face during her arraignment at Dorchester District Court on Tuesday, December 27, 2016. (Angela Rowlings/Pool)
Local News
Lyft driver pleads not guilty to stabbing Boston woman December 27, 2016 | 11:29 AM
The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Connecticut.
National News
7 arrested after fights break out at Connecticut mall December 27, 2016 | 10:49 AM
Music
George Michael mourned by boyfriend, ex-boyfriend in London December 27, 2016 | 10:12 AM
Candles lined a Falmouth High School athletic field as friends and classmates attended a vigil. Students James Lavin and Owen Higgins died in a car crash.
Local News
Funeral services planned for two Falmouth teens killed in crash December 27, 2016 | 9:49 AM
FILE - This April 11, 2016 photo shows a portion of the prestigious Phillips Exeter Academy campus in Exeter, N.H. Two former teachers at the academy acknowledged sexual misconduct, and a former admissions officer pleaded not guilty to sexual abuse. It was one of the state's top stories in 2016. (AP Photo/Jim Cole, File)
Local News
Phillips Exeter still reeling from sexual abuse claims December 27, 2016 | 9:14 AM
World News
Soft is out! Putin, Trump force EU to harden its defense December 27, 2016 | 8:39 AM
Local News
Mass. bank sued over fraudulent wire transfers December 27, 2016 | 8:35 AM
Sunday River ski resort in Maine.
Skiing
A new Maine snow report will help winter sports enthusiasts December 27, 2016 | 8:33 AM
Politics
Trump says the UN is just a club for people to 'have a good time' December 27, 2016 | 7:11 AM
Local News
70-year-old pedestrian hit by car in Revere dies of injuries December 27, 2016 | 6:47 AM
Local News
19th century voting records preserved in New Hampshire December 27, 2016 | 5:56 AM
Ana Martinez
Local News
73-year-old Providence woman still missing since last Christmas December 27, 2016 | 5:25 AM
In this Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 photo John Valverde, right, speaks during a meeting while seated next to Chiffawn Johnson, left, a talent acquisition manager and human resources generalist at YouthBuild USA, Inc., in Somerville, Mass. In January of 2017 Valverde is to take over as CEO of the organization that helps young, low-income inner-city dropouts reclaim their lives. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Local News
Once a killer, now a CEO: Ex-con works to turn youths around December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
SOMERVILLE 04/26/06-- No.3. Prospect Hill Park and its stone tower . (Globe staff photo:Joanne Rathe section:mag reporter:suzanne althoff ) Library Tag 05142006 Magazine
Events
Somerville will mark raising of nation's first official flag on New Year's Day December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Roy Cooper, Democratic governor-elect of North Carolina, faces a veto-proof Republican majority in the state legislature, but he may have other options for advancing his priorities.
Politics
Tough club: One party has governor’s mansion; other has the statehouse December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Crime
Overhaul of Boston murder unit improved murder clearance rate December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
A mail worker sorted packages at a US postal center in San Francisco.
National News
Synthetic opioids are getting into US by mail, experts say December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
An MBTA bus drove down a dedicated lane on Broadway in Everett. The city and the T are conducting a trial of a bus-only lane during the morning rush hour.
Local News
Could bus-only lanes ease Everett’s commute woes? December 27, 2016 | 5:00 AM
(FILES) This file photo taken on April 19, 2016 shows a marijuana plant and its buds at Alternative Solutions, local medical marijuana producer in Washington, DC. The blue associated with Democrats and the red of Republicans will blend with another color next November 8, 2016 on Election Day: the green of marijuana, as nine states vote on legalizing pot. Voters nationwide decide between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for president, but in those states weed will also be on the ballot. California, Arizona, Maine, Massachusetts and Nevada will vote on legalizing possession and recreational use of marijuana, as well as regulating its cultivation, production and sale. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan SmialowskiBRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images
Local News
Maine town to consider pot moratorium after vote to legalize December 27, 2016 | 3:48 AM