These off-duty firemen saved a heart-attack victim’s life at the Patriots game

Settling in to watch the Patriots face the Jets at Gillette Stadium on Christmas Eve, off-duty firefighters Jim Crocker and John Tuomi had no idea they were about to help save the life of a fan sitting nearby.

Yet when there was a sudden panic a few rows ahead of their seats, it quickly became clear that a man was having a heart attack. Crocker, a lieutenant in the Groton Fire Department, and Tuomi, a fireman and paramedic with the Westford Fire Department, sprang into action, according to an account of the incident in the Lowell Sun.

They got the man out of his seat and onto the ground and performed CPR. The firefighters also used an automated external defibrillator that was brought to them. By the time EMS personnel arrived on scene, Crocker and Tuomi had revived the man’s pulse after it had stopped during the initial attack.

The EMS crew evacuated the victim, who was then taken to Norwood Hospital, where he recovered and was sent home on Monday, according to the Sun.

Both Crocker and Tuomi were credited with swiftly acting to help the man, keeping him alive long enough for EMS personnel to take over.

“We get into the job to help people, and that doesn’t leave you when you clock out,” Crocker told the Sun.