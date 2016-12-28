Support rolls in for disabled veteran who lost home in fire

AP,
7:58 AM

GRANBY, Mass. (AP) — Support is pouring in for a Marine veteran with severe combat injuries whose custom-built Massachusetts home was made uninhabitable after a fire swept through it the day after Christmas.

Sgt. Joshua Bouchard, who uses a wheelchair after losing part of a leg and suffering a spinal cord injury in a 2009 explosion in Afghanistan, saved himself and his two dogs when he realized his home was on fire Monday night. The home in Granby, a town of about 6,200 residents, was built by volunteers in 2012 with help from the Taunton-based the nonprofit Homes for Our Troops.

“Honestly, I’ve been through so much, it didn’t stress me out much,” Bouchard, 34, told The Daily Hampshire Gazette.

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page set up by Bouchard’s sister had raised more than $20,000 by Wednesday evening.

Bouchard was watching a movie around 9:30 p.m. Monday when he smelled smoke, his father, James Bouchard said. He went to investigate and discovered a truck in the garage was ablaze. Investigators said the fire appears to be accidental.

While outside, Bouchard headed to the front door to rescue the dogs when he fell out of his wheelchair after hitting a rock. He said he rolled to the door and forced it open.

“I think my experiences in the military is absolutely what saved me,” he said.

He was treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

In addition to his home and belongings, Bouchard lost a $15,000 prosthetic leg in the fire.

“All material. All replaceable,” he said. “My life is fine. My dogs’ lives are fine.”

TOPICS: Local News
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Local News
A real-life Festivus 'airing of grievances' got a little too heated in Amherst December 28, 2016 | 4:43 PM
Black bears spotted crossing the street in Agawam.
Animals
Two black bears roam around Agawam, refuse to hibernate December 28, 2016 | 2:40 PM
Boston, MA 7/26/07 Massachusetts State House for Sidekick Get Out (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff) Library Tag 08012007
Local News
Lawmakers delay key provisions of new Massachusetts pot law December 28, 2016 | 12:56 PM
A throwback New England Patriots flag flies in the parking lot of Gillette Stadium before the game.
Local News
These off-duty firemen saved a heart-attack victim's life at the Patriots game December 28, 2016 | 12:42 PM
Politics
Pushing back on Israel, Kerry defends Obama's UN vote December 28, 2016 | 12:26 PM
Boston-12/17/2016- The first significant snow blanketed the region, as people came out to enjoy the snow in the Boston Public garden. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local News
Storm could bring foot of snow to areas of Massachusetts December 28, 2016 | 11:43 AM
Casey Affleck as a 'real' Dunkin' Donuts customer on 'Saturday Night Live.'
Local News
The 10 most-read Boston.com stories of 2016 December 28, 2016 | 10:25 AM
FILE-- In this September 2013 handout aerial file photograph from the Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation, a dirt and stone road leads to Mount Zion Island, at rear, at the Quabbin Reservoir in Petersham, Massachusetts. A plan by the state to start a colony of venomous timber rattlesnakes on the off-limits island in Massachusetts largest drinking water supply is under fire. (Clif Read, The Mass. Dept. of Conservation and Recreation via AP)
Local News
Pizza ID, Rattlesnake Island: New England's 2016 weirdness December 28, 2016 | 9:19 AM
Local News
Warrant: Police sought boy's remains in Georgetown home December 28, 2016 | 9:04 AM
Cambridge has experimented with requirements as high as 25 percent in pockets of Kendall Square.
Local News
A move to bring more affordable housing turns into a fight December 28, 2016 | 8:54 AM
World News
Germany: Tunisian contact of Berlin attacker arrested December 28, 2016 | 8:22 AM
Crime
Holyoke man pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby death December 28, 2016 | 7:24 AM
Local News
Prosecutors: Man pulled gun, threatened family over TV show December 28, 2016 | 5:40 AM
Politics
Israel Cabinet minister calls Kerry speech 'pathetic' December 28, 2016 | 5:04 AM
ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS - In Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, photo, Michelle Civiello and her son Marine Lance Cpl. Dana Stevens pose for a photo at the Ruane Judicial Center in Salem, Mass. Civiello says she nearly fainted when her 22-year-old son, a Marine stationed in Japan, surprised her at her work Thursday, the Salem News reports. (Julie Manganis/The Salem News via AP)
Local News
Marine's secret trip home for Christmas surprises mom December 28, 2016 | 5:00 AM
Local News
Driver rescued from pond facing drunken driving charges December 28, 2016 | 3:54 AM
Politics
Trump accuses Obama of 'inflammatory' roadblocks December 28, 2016 | 3:30 AM
Local News
2 off-duty firefighters help save man during Patriots game December 28, 2016 | 1:34 AM
Boston-12/17/2016- The first significant snow blanketed the region a group of women cover themselves with umbrellas walking through Copley Square. JohnTlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local News
Nor'easter poised to pummel northern New England December 28, 2016 | 12:10 AM
Jack Holden’s body was found in the White Mountains on Christmas Day.
Local News
Family of dead hiker struggles with ‘deepest grief’ December 27, 2016 | 10:40 PM
Local News
New Hampshire psychiatric patient accused of data breach December 27, 2016 | 10:10 PM
FOR DAVID SCHARFENBERG HOUSING STORY PLEASE DO NOT PUBLISH PRIOR 07/05/2016 -Newton, MA- Newton mayor Setti Warren poses for a portrait in his office in Newton, MA on July 05, 2016. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Politics
Setti Warren 'strongly considering' a 2018 run for governor December 27, 2016 | 7:02 PM
Media
Teen Vogue writer receives threats after Fox News interview December 27, 2016 | 5:56 PM
New York firefighters, police officers and others stand outside Trump Tower lobby in New York, Tuesday, Dec 27, 2016. Police hastily cleared the lobby of Trump Tower on Tuesday to investigate an unattended backpack, only to find that the bag contained children's toys. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
National News
Stray bag of toys prompts scare at Trump Tower December 27, 2016 | 5:30 PM
Falmouth-12/27/16 A funeral Mass was held at St. Patrick Church for Falmouth High School Hockey player James Lavin, 17, who died last week in a car accident along with another hockey player. His hockey teamates lined the outside of the church as FHS football players carried the casket from the church at the end of the Mass. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
'Inseparable' student-athletes killed in car crash remembered in Falmouth December 27, 2016 | 4:00 PM
Workers build portions of the inaugural platform for the Presidential Inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, December 8, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump inauguration security planners preparing for protests December 27, 2016 | 3:51 PM
FILE - This May 2, 1973 file photo shows Carrie Fisher, the 16-year-old daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, in New York. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, a publicist says Carrie Fisher has died at the age of 60. (AP Photo/Jerry Mosey, File)
Celebs
Read reactions to Carrie Fisher's death December 27, 2016 | 2:32 PM
epa05687030 (FILE) - A file picture dated 23 June 2013 shows US actress Carrie Fisher at Supanova Pop Culture Expo at Homebush in Sydney, Australia. According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack. EPA/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT
Celebs
'Star Wars' actress and author Carrie Fisher dies at 60 December 27, 2016 | 1:14 PM
According to media reports on 23 December 2016, Carrie Fisher has been hospitalized due to a heart attack.
Celebs
Actress Carrie Fisher, who played Princess Leia in 'Star Wars,' has died at age 60 December 27, 2016 | 12:59 PM
In this, Oct. 13, 2011, file photo, Matthew Thomas, Chief Sachem of the Narragansett Indian Tribe of Rhode Island, listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, during a Senate Indian Affairs Committee hearing.
Local News
Weeklong occupation of tribal headquarters ends peacefully December 27, 2016 | 12:12 PM